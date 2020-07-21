At the 2020 Olympia Weekend, taking place on Dec. 17-20 at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, the following three former Olympia champions are making comebacks. Firstly, Adela Garcia, who won eight Fitness Olympia titles, the last one being 2013. Also returning is Oksana Grishina, winner of four Fitness Olympia titles, the last one being in 2017. And last, but certainly not least, is Iris Kyle, winner of ten Ms. Olympia titles, the last being in 2014.

It’s always something special when one former champion returns to the bodybuilding stage, nevermind three in one weekend. With that in mind, it’s pertinent to review the history of Olympia comebacks, commencing in chronological order.

Some of these champions returned and showed why they had been crowned the best in the first place, while others fell short of glory.

Either way, it was surely a spectacle to witness.