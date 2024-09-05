James Hall is a former professional rugby player, brother to strongman Eddie Hall, and a strength coach who is smashing it on the Concept2 SkiErg. Having broken the record for the fastest SkiErg times to reach both 1,000 and 2,000 meters, this Brit knows how to get the most bang for his buck when it comes to efficiency, as he recently shared via social media.

Hall set a record of 2 minutes and 40.6 seconds in the 1000m SkiErg and 5 minutes and 57.3 seconds in the 2000m distance. He did so by studying the machine and learning the best way to train in order to get the maximum output. His resulting advice will be of great value for gym goers, CrossFitters, and HYROX athletes alike. “You don’t want to stay down with the cord and burn your quads out,” shared Hall in an IG post on August 23, 2024. “Punch the cords down and get yourself back upright asap. The less time you’re on the resistance (part of the move) and back up tall, the more efficient you can be.”

James Hall SkiErg Tips for Greater Sustainability

The SkiErg has become popular with all types of athletes, from endurance specialists to WWE wrestlers like “Stone Cold Steve Austin”, but while the exercise is great for cardio, and working the whole body, the focus shouldn’t be on your legs says Hall. “So, make that punch count,” he explains. “Use your hips and bodyweight, make the fan spin fast, stand up early ready for your next stroke.”

Hall is adamant that the pulling action should not travel down towards a squat. “I’m very hinge based (at the hips),” he explained in another post back in July. The former competitive swimmer notes that those who are successful on the SkiErg take the same approach as him, and only use around 25% of the movement, choosing not to squat down when they pull the cord, but rather bend at the body. This method is far more sustainable, especially over long periods of time, rather than tiring out the quadriceps. “In HYROX, do you want to pull the SkiErg to your knees and gas your quads out for the next 1K run? Would the marathon world record holder Andrea Nygaard be able to hold 1:45.3 (average pace) for 2 hours 28 minutes pulling it to his knees!? No way!”

So, there you have it, aim for higher ground the next time you hit the SkiErg and don’t be tempted to slope too far at the knees.

