For endurance athletes and HYROX competitors, piling on more training volume often feels like the obvious path to better performance: more miles, more intensity, more strength work. But over time, even well-built hybrid training programs run into the same limiting factor: the body’s tolerance for the workload.
That’s where smart recovery habits begin to set athletes apart from those who constantly manage setbacks. Mobility work in particular has evolved from an afterthought into a core pillar of performance preparation for runners, hybrid athletes, and high-volume lifters alike. Instead of random stretching at the end of a workout, many serious competitors now treat targeted tissue work as part of their structured training plan.
The shift is especially noticeable in sports that combine repetitive stress with high output, including distance running, HYROX racing, and hybrid endurance training. When movement quality slips or joint restrictions build up, performance often follows. Structured mobility work aims to address those issues early, helping athletes stay durable, move efficiently, and maintain high-level training consistency.
Here’s how coaches and elite athletes are using guided mobility to stay durable and keep performance trending in the right direction.
For athletes balancing high mileage with strength and hybrid training, recovery is no longer something reserved for rest days. Jake Dearden, a 2:22 marathon runner and HYROX Elite 15 athlete, approaches recovery with the same structure as his workouts.
“Recovery isn’t something I add on; it’s programmed the same way my sessions are,” Dearden says. “If I want to keep training at a high level consistently, I have to recover with the same discipline that I train with.”
That mindset reflects a broader shift across performance circles. Recovery is increasingly viewed as preparation for the next high-quality session rather than simply a way to manage soreness after the fact. According to Cody Mooney, a two-time CrossFit Games athlete, managing partner at Pliability, and mobility specialist, improving tissue quality and joint motion directly supports force production and positioning.
“Recovery isn’t passive, it’s performance preparation,” Mooney says. “When tissue quality improves and joints move efficiently, athletes can get into stronger positions and produce force more effectively.”
Many athletes still rely on quick, unfocused stretching routines, but experts say that approach often misses the mark. “Generic stretching is often random and disconnected from how an athlete actually trains,” Mooney explains. “Targeted mobility and tissue work is specific to the demands being placed on the body.”
The key difference comes down to carryover. Passive flexibility work may temporarily reduce stiffness, but structured mobility aims to restore the usable range of motion that transfers into running mechanics, lifting positions, and overall movement quality. For endurance and hybrid athletes who accumulate thousands of repetitive movements each week, that distinction becomes increasingly important.
Mooney notes that the goal is not simply to become more flexible. It is to build usable movement capacity that holds up under load and supports consistent training.
One of the most common mistakes is waiting until pain appears before addressing mobility. By that point, compensations have often been building for weeks.
Dearden pays close attention to early indicators during heavy training blocks and distinguishes clearly between normal fatigue and movement limitations that require intervention.
“Normal fatigue is heavy legs and general tiredness. You can usually move through that,” Dearden says. “But when movement quality drops, when certain areas feel restricted, or you start compensating, that’s when recovery has to take priority.”
Athletes should watch for:
Catching these signals early allows athletes to adjust before small restrictions become bigger setbacks.
High mileage and high-intensity training tend to reinforce movement patterns, for better or worse. Over time, small restrictions can create unnecessary tension and energy leaks that quietly chip away at performance.
“Consistent soft tissue and mobility work restores joint motion and reduces unnecessary tension,” Mooney says. “Over time, that improves mechanical efficiency. Athletes move better, waste less energy, and reduce strain on overworked areas.”
For Dearden, prioritizing daily mobility has enabled more durable training blocks, especially after returning from a back injury. He notes that restoring range through the hips and spine has had a direct impact on both running mechanics and functional strength work.
Making mobility stick often comes down to removing friction. Mooney emphasizes that many athletes do not lack effort. They lack structure. Guided platforms like Pliability aim to address that by offering sessions tailored to training type, time availability, and targeted body regions. Instead of guessing what to stretch, athletes can select work that matches what they trained that day.
Dearden keeps the habit simple by attaching it to existing routines. He typically adds ten to fifteen minutes in the evening or immediately after training, noting that when the work is guided and specific, it feels like part of the plan rather than optional extra work.
When time is limited, both experts agree that short, focused sessions can deliver meaningful returns if performed consistently. Mooney recommends prioritizing areas that influence the greatest number of movement patterns, including:
“These areas influence almost everything, from running mechanics to lifting positions and posture,” Mooney says.
For busy athletes looking to build the habit, a simple framework works well:
“If your body moves well, you recover better. If you recover better, you can train harder,” Dearden says.
If time is tight, a short, focused sequence can restore motion in the areas that matter most. Move slowly, breathe through each position, and treat this as quality work rather than something to rush.
Targets: Hips and hip flexors
How To:
Targets: Quads and hip flexors
How To:
Targets: Quads, shoulders, and upper back
How To:
Targets: Upper back and shoulders
How To:
Targets: Hips, ankles, and posture integration
How To:
Pro tip: Perform this flow after training or in the evening to reinforce mobility when tissues are warm.
Structured mobility work is especially valuable for:
Mobility work will not replace smart programming, quality sleep, or proper nutrition. It often fills a gap, though, that many hard-training athletes overlook. For those trying to push performance without constantly managing breakdowns, treating recovery like part of the plan rather than an afterthought can be a meaningful advantage.