When time and lack of equipment access are issues, one piece of equipment workouts are a great plan B. Because you’re monopolizing one piece of equipment, you cut down on exercise transition time, meaning more work is done in less time.

Problem solved.

One piece of equipment often overlooked by lifters is the Smith Machine. The Smith machine was invented in the early 1950s by the Godfather of fitness, Jack LaLanne, and later refined by Rudy Smith, a gym owner who gave it its name. Jack came up with the idea to perform squats without needing a spotter. Rudy refined Jack’s idea by adding safety catches and a better barbell guide system, making the machine more user-friendly and safer.

The Smith Machine is often made from a steel frame with a barbell that moves vertically along the steel rails. The barbell’s fixed range of motion prevents it from drifting forward or backward, and it comes with adjustable safety catches, reducing the need for a spotter.

It’s a solid choice when you’re looking at getting a full-body workout when time and equipment access are issues. Here, we’ll dive into the advantages and disadvantages of performing exercises on a Smith Machine and a workout that will make your muscles bigger and happier.

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Smith Machine

Some lifters discount certain equipment pieces because they have shortcomings and don’t fit their goals. I feel the Smith Machine is another tool in the toolbox for crushing fat loss and muscle goals. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of performing exercises on the Smith Machine.

Advantages

Stability and Control: The barbell’s fixed path helps you maintain good form and control throughout your exercises. This fixed range of motion also allows you to isolate better the muscle you’re working on for juicy muscle-building gains.

Safety: The Smith machine’s design reduces the risk of injury, making it a solid choice for lifting heavy weights or working out solo. Plus, if you are new to the gym, the Smith Machine is a solid choice for gaining confidence before moving to more advanced exercises.

Versatility: The Smith machine is a multi-functional tool that allows you to perform various exercises that target different muscle groups.

Disadvantages

Fixed Range of Motion: The fixed vertical path can limit the natural movement of specific exercises, which might lead to improper form or discomfort.

Lack of Stabilizer Muscle Involvement: If you want to improve your balance and unilateral strength, the Smith Machine isn’t your best choice. It can cause muscle imbalances because stabilizer muscles aren’t as engaged as free weights.

Encourages Ego Lifting: While the Smith machine offers safety, it might give you a false sense of confidence, tempting you to attempt heavier weights than you can handle with free weights.

Knowing both sides of the Smith Machine story allows you to better understand whether it is for you.

The Ultimate Smith Machine Workout

Okay, enough talk, let’s dive into what you came for After a warm-up, you’ll perform two trisets, three rounds each. You’ll rest a little between exercises and 90-120 seconds after each triset. Depending on the load and your goals, you’ll perform six to fifteen reps of each exercise.

1A. RDL

1B. Floor Press

1C. Bent Over Row (Underhand grip)

2A. Front Foot Elevated Split Squat (do both sides)

2B. Bodyweight Inverted Row ( Overhand grip 12-15 reps)

2C. Tall Kneeling Shoulder Press