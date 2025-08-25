Every gym has that guy who screams, “It’s all you, bro!” as he yanks the barbell off the failing lifter’s chest. The spotter and the lifter both know it’s a lie, but the lifter’s glad they’re not stuck under the bar.

The primary role of the bench press spotter is to serve as a safety valve, not an ego booster. But spotting isn’t just about saving someone when the bar stalls on their chest. It’s about trust, communication, and knowing when to step in without turning a lifter’s hard-earned rep into a tug-of-war.

Done right, a spot builds confidence and keeps training safe. Done wrong, it kills momentum and bruises egos. Here, I’ll do a mini deep dive into the dos and don’ts of spotting the bench press with the help of Dan Stephenson, CSCS, a coach with 20 years of experience who can bench press a house and teaches his clients to do the same.

Why is a Bench Press Spotter Important?

There’s more to a spotter than just preventing injuries like crushing your windpipe or chest, according to Stephenson. Here, he explains why having a skilled spotter is essential.

“A skilled spotter is far more than just emergency backup. They’re an active partner in maximizing your lift. The difference between a good and great spotter shows in the details: a smooth, controlled handoff that maintains your shoulder positioning, precise tracking during the lift to boost confidence as you approach failure, and a seamless re-rack that protects your energy for the next set, ” explains Stephenson.

Furthermore, if you’re nervous about becoming a spotter for the biggest guy at the gym, Stephenson puts your mind at ease.

“Spotters don’t need to deadlift 400 pounds to help someone bench 315. What they need is confidence and the understanding that spotting is a team effort. If I’m assisting with a failed rep, the lifter should keep pressing while I provide just enough help to complete the movement,” says Stephenson.

Bench Press Spotting Don’ts

A while ago, while I was working behind the personal training desk at a gym, I watched a spotter play a game on his phone while spotting his partner. Let’s say I resisted the urge to do something I might regret later. Not paying attention is a major don’t. And there are many others.

Grabbing the Bar Too Soon

Jumping in at the first sign of a grind kills the lifter’s confidence and momentum. Struggle is part of strength training; stepping in too early robs the lifter of completing the rep on their own, and you’ll have one upset lifter on your hands.

Fix: Watch the bar path and listen for their cue. If the bar completely stalls, they get off path, go backwards, or ask for help, that’s your green light.

Over-Lift on the Assist

You’re spotting, not upright rowing. If the lifter gives you the go-ahead for help and you’re yanking the bar to the rack, the lifter has no idea what they’re capable of.

Fix: Apply just enough upward force to keep the bar moving when needed, and let the lifter drive the effort.

Don’t Hover Too Close

Resting your hands near or on the bar and standing too close to the lifter’s eyeline during the entire set signals, “I don’t trust you,” and messes with the lifter’s confidence. It also changes the load balance, throwing off their technique.

Fix: Keep your hands near the bar, but don’t make contact unless necessary. Stand partially sideways, as demonstrated in the video above.

Don’t Distract the Lifter

No mid-rep coaching cues and no screaming “You got this, bro!” No talking about what you had for lunch. Because when you’re under a heavy barbell, guess where your focus should be?

Fix: Keep silent until you’ve secured the bar in the rack. Then give feedback if needed.

Bench Press Spotting Dos

Spotting is about awareness, communication, and control. When spotting correctly, the lifter feels confident, stays safe, and gets more out of the training session. Follow these steps to become the kind of spotter people want to train with.

The Setup Before the Set Starts

Position yourself directly behind the bench with a stable side-on stance and a clear line of sight on the bar. Have your hands ready, so you can safely unrack the bar to the lifter’s lockout position.

Trainer Tip: If you’re taller, adjust your stance to avoid leaning too far forward.

Communicate Clearly

Communicating well sets expectations and eliminates guesswork during the set, according to Stephenson.

“Before you even touch the bar, establish clear communication. Does the lifter want a lift-off? Will they give you a countdown or verbal cue? Do they want to grind through that last challenging rep, or do they want immediate assistance at the first sign of failure? These conversations take 10 seconds but can make the difference between a PR and a missed opportunity,” explains Stephenson.

Trainer Tip: Agree on a clear signal or verbal cue to indicate when they need help.

Control the Lift-Off

If you’re giving a lift-off, guide the bar smoothly out of the rack to their lockout position without jerking it because it’s your job to set them up for a stable start, explains Stephenson.

Trainer Tip: “ I always use a mixed grip, one hand over and one under, for maximum control and security. The key is guiding the bar smoothly to the starting position without taking excessive weight off the bar or disrupting the lifter’s shoulder stability. Nothing kills a good bench session faster than a spotter who jerks the bar up and drops it into your hands,” says Stephenson.

Pay Attention

Don’t be that guy playing a game on your phone with one hand hovering around the bar. Keep your eyes locked on the bar path and the lifter’s face. Watch for signs of fatigue or uneven pressing.

Trainer Tip: Have your hands ready. Think “ready, but invisible.”

Assist Without Taking Over

When it’s time to step in, your goal isn’t to muscle the bar up—it’s to keep the bar moving while the lift still drives the effort. It’s not the way Starting Strength does it, but it’s the way Stephenson does it.

Trainer Tip: Use your fingertips unless the bar completely stalls. The less you do, the better.

Earn Your Rep as the Gym’s Go-To Spotter

Spotting the bench press isn’t all about catching a failed rep, it’s about trust, awareness, and teamwork. Done right, you’ll give lifters the confidence to push harder and the security to train safely. Done wrong, you’ll become the tale everyone whispers about in the locker room. So

Be ready, but don’t interfere.

Communicate before every set.

Guide the lift when needed, but never take it over.

And most importantly, know when to step back.

The bench press may be a test of strength, but a great spotter proves their value without touching the bar.