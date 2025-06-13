If you keep up with the fitness industry or strength sports, then you are likely aware of HYROX. For those who are new to it, athletes compete in a fitness race that includes a variety of challenges with a run in between. Eight rounds in total take around an hour to complete, depending on the fitness level of the athletes in the competition.

There are beginner and non-competitive workouts for those that simply want to push themselves, but if you are considering entering a race at some point, then you need to take the training up a notch.

Fortunately, former HYROX world champion Hunter McIntyre took some time during his prep for the 2025 World Championships, which will be held in Chicago, IL, on June 13-15, to share his guidance on how to get ready for a HYROX event.

Run on Hills… a Lot

There is a lot of running in a competition, but that does not mean you can simply start running every day and be ready for an event as intense as a HYROX event. McIntyre suggested that running outside on trails with hills will help improve your endurance and build leg strength too.

“Run mountains as much as you can. The inclines will give you tough legs, and HYROX is a tough running sport if you get what I am saying.”

If the outdoors is not an option, then running on a treadmill will beat nothing at all. Just don’t assume a regular jog will cut it.

McIntyre emphasized, “This sport isn’t flowy like marathon running.”

Become a Master of Bodyweight Training

Getting a stronger max bench or picking up a massive weight on the deadlift can certainly earn respect, but it won’t serve you very well during a HYROX race. McIntyre feels the best equipment you can use is what you have with you at all times, your own bodyweight.

“You have to do a f*** ton of air squats and pushups,” he said. If you feel your bodyweight alone is too easy, then he invites you to wear a weighted vest as well.

“If I can get you in a weighted vest and get you to do hundreds of reps, then when you get to 100 wall balls or 100 lunges or 50 burpess, it is not a question. You just ram through the stuff.”

Heavy 20-Rep Squat Sets

McIntyre knows that many athletes love the concept of throwing plates on bars, and he feels that the classic 20-rep set of squats with heavy weight can also help you prepare for the mental and physical intensity that comes with a HYROX event.

“It is a stick of dynamite that everyone should go through when getting ready for HYROX,” said the former world champion. “It is a strength capacity kind of thing.”

Weighted EMOM Workouts

Home gym owners who don’t have a squat rack can be assured that they don’t have to be left out. Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM) workouts call for the athlete to perform a set number of reps, rest for the remainder of the minute they did the exercise, then start again at the top of the next minute.

McIntyre advised future competitors to invest in a 10- to-30-pound weight vest and get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“Do pushups, rest, pushups, rest, and repeat that until you’ve done five rounds. Then, do the same with air squats. You can also do these with TRX pullups or rows if you have the straps, and even lunges.”

McIntyre continued, “More reps is always better. A heavy deadlift can give you a high ceiling, but you need that last 20 percent to be able to keep moving through the fitness stations.”

Do a Half Marathon Before Entering a Race

There is no official qualification to enter a HYROX race unless you are trying to compete at the pro level, but “The Sheriff” does offer a personal test for you to try before you consider jumping in a competition.

“I tell everyone that they should be able to run at least a half-marathon before entering a race. You will be running close to ten miles total (in Hyrox). If you can’t do that along, then you’re going to have a rough day in a race.”

Eat of Lot of Carbs for Fuel

McIntyre did not hesitate when asked about how to eat for this type of sport.

“Carbs are king, sugar is king,” he stated. “I think having two to four energy drinks is not a crazy thing if you are an Elite 15 guy.”

McIntyre keeps a steady supply of CELSIUS on hand because they provide him with the energy he needs and feels they would serve those training at the highest levels of HYROX as well.

“You wake up you have one, you have another after your workout, another after a nap, and if there is a real long workout in the afternoon, another one may help.”

McIntyre really enjoys CELSIUS but also puts a lot of stock in regular food sources such as hominy, rice, and even bread. That may go against the grain for most fitness enthusiasts, but this different level of race requires different strategies.

“What they say will kill you will make you superhuman as long as you keep moving. If you are a mover and shaker like me, it’s jet fuel.”

If you want a sample size of HYROX, you can check out the 2025 World Championships to see if McIntyre takes home another world championship. M&F will be covering the event throughout all our social media platforms.

You can follow McIntyre and CELSIUS on Instagram.