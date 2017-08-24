'The Mountain,' Terry Crews, and 'Gronk' Star in Katy Perry’s Bizarrely Overproduced Music Video

Although Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson is a wildly successful strongman, he always delivers on-screen. He’s been on Game of Thrones, and he has another movie coming up with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Mike Tyson that looks viciously violent. Here, in Katy Perry’s video for “Swish Swish,” "The Mountain" is the fake-mustache-donning bad guy who is out to beat Perry’s team.

In addition to Björnsson, former M&F cover stars Terry Crews and Rob Gronkowski make appearances as well. Crews is lifting weights as always, and Gronk is a disinterested fan who goes sleeveless to show off his guns.

However, the star-studded cameo list doesn’t stop there, as NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, and Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, and Jackie Tohn from the Netflix show GLOW round out the list.

Perry clearly made a lot of calls for this one, and it appears to be paying off, seeing as how the video has more than 2 million views in under 24 hours.

As over-the-top as that video is, it’s undeniable that its entertainment value is through the roof, plus we get to see some of our favorite fitness stars.