'The Mountain,' Terry Crews, and 'Gronk' Star in Katy Perry’s Bizarrely Overproduced Music Video

Katy Perry’s latest single, “Swish Swish,” brought us some of our favorite personalities from all corners of the fitness world.

Although Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson is a wildly successful strongman, he always delivers on-screen. He’s been on Game of Thrones, and he has another movie coming up with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Mike Tyson that looks viciously violent. Here, in Katy Perry’s video for “Swish Swish,” "The Mountain" is the fake-mustache-donning bad guy who is out to beat Perry’s team. 

In addition to Björnsson, former M&F cover stars Terry Crews and Rob Gronkowski make appearances as well. Crews is lifting weights as always, and Gronk is a disinterested fan who goes sleeveless to show off his guns.

However, the star-studded cameo list doesn’t stop there, as NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, and Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, and Jackie Tohn from the Netflix show GLOW round out the list. 

Perry clearly made a lot of calls for this one, and it appears to be paying off, seeing as how the video has more than 2 million views in under 24 hours. 

As over-the-top as that video is, it’s undeniable that its entertainment value is through the roof, plus we get to see some of our favorite fitness stars. 

