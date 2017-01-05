Stallone, Lundgren and Van Damme Moving Forward with 'Expendables 4'

While many in showbiz may slow down as they get up there in years, it's certainly not the case for Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dolph Lundgren who continue to flex their muscle on the big screen. While Arnold is currently "Terminating" people on the set of NBC's hit show The Apprentice, the other three may soon be reuniting for another Expendables run.

Yeah, we know Van Damme's character was knocked off in The Expendables 2, but this is Hollywood baby and bringing the dead back to life is no problem for the creative minds in the industry. Along with "The Muscles from Brussels" Stallone has hinted that Dolph Lundgren could also be making reprising his role as Gunner Jensen after appearing in the first three flicks.

While nothing is set in stone as of yet, all signs point to the release of a 4th installment of The Expendables to hit theaters in the not-too-distant future. Some of the rights have already been sold across Europe, and Stallone spoke about the film on a Facebook video, saying that he’s about to start training for the “next Expendables" movie. "We’re going to do our best, but we’ve got some really great attitudes going. We got great ideas. I think everyone’s expecting something different, and we’re going to give it to them.”

But wait, there's more for this trio of tough guys who refuse to call it quits. According to Deadline, Stallone will star and direct the military drama Tough as They Come. An inspiring, true story of United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, who survived a quadruple amputation after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Not to be outdone, Van Damme and Lundgren will also showcase their talents and action hero physiques in the upcoming CIA action thriller Black Water.