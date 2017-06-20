6 Fun Outdoor Summer Workouts

Cultura Exclusive/Tanveer Badal/Getty Images

Summer is the perfect time to freshen up your workout by taking it outside with activities like outdoor yoga, hiking, rock-climbing, and more. Grab a girlfriend and hit up a new class, workshop, or an all-encompassing outdoor adventure like REI’s Outessa Summit to rediscover the joy of fitness. Outessa is a weekend getaway created exclusively for women who love the outdoors. This year it hits Kirkwood, CA, on July 14-16, Mt. Hood, OR, on August 18-12, and Waterville Valley, NH, on September 22-24.

If you can’t make it to one of those outdoor weekend getaways, here are a few ideas to take your workouts outside this season.