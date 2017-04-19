5 Delicious and Healthy Turmeric Recipes

Shutterstock

Once indigenous to Southeast Asian cuisine, turmeric is having a worldwide moment. That’s thanks in large part to its chemical compound curcumin, a widely studied antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent credited with helping reduce the risk of everything from high cholesterol to cancer. The bright-orange root turns yellow when dried and ground, and provides a subtle flavor to any dish. (Just be careful, because that yellow color can also easily stain its surroundings, including your clothes and countertop.) For health benefits, pair it with black pepper to enhance its bioavailability, and aim for around 1tsp daily—an easy amount to add to your favorite meals, especially with yummy choices like these.