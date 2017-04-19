5 Delicious and Healthy Turmeric Recipes

Brian Klutch
This turmeric-spiked version of an Orange Julius has the healing power of the medicinal root plus the same great creamy orange taste, without the sugar overload. The turmeric flavor is masked by the orange, so it’s a great option for those unsure about trying the spice.
MAKES: 2 Servings
INGREDIENTS
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup fresh orange segments
- 2 scoops (²/ ³ cup) plain or vanilla protein powder
- 2 cups low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp grated ginger
- ½ tsp ground turmeric or 1 tsp freshly grated turmeric root
DIRECTIONS
- Place the carrots, orange, protein powder, yogurt, ginger, and turmeric in a blender, along with eight ice cubes. Blend until smooth, then serve.
PER SERVING (3 cups): Calories: 311, fat: 4g, saturated fat: 4g, carbs: 29g, fiber: 6g, protein: 39g, sodium: 187mg
