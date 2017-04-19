Nutrition

5 Delicious and Healthy Turmeric Recipes

Think beyond curry with fresh ways to use the powerful healing spice.

New Take On Turmeric

Once indigenous to Southeast Asian cuisine, turmeric is having a worldwide moment. That’s thanks in large part to its chemical compound curcumin, a widely studied antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent credited with helping reduce the risk of everything from high cholesterol to cancer. The bright-orange root turns yellow when dried and ground, and provides a subtle flavor to any dish. (Just be careful, because that yellow color can also easily stain its surroundings, including your clothes and countertop.) For health benefits, pair it with black pepper to enhance its bioavailability, and aim for around 1tsp daily—an easy amount to add to your favorite meals, especially with yummy choices like these. 

1. Turmeric Pad Thai

Turmeric Pad Thai With Zucchini Noodles And Shrimp
Pad Thai is traditionally made with high-carb rice noodles mixed with wheat. This refreshing low-cal version is made with zucchini noodles and packed with protein from lean shrimp.

MAKES: 4 Servings 

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 large zucchini (about 1½ lbs)
  • 4 tbsp sesame oil, divided
  • 1 lime, zested and juiced
  • 2 tsp fish sauce
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb medium shrimp, peeled
  • 1 large cucumber, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup chopped peanuts

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Using a vegetable cutter or spiralizer, cut the zucchini into vegetable noodles and set aside.
  2. In a small bowl, add half the sesame oil and the lime zest and juice, fish sauce, turmeric, and pepper.
  3. Warm the other half of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the shrimp. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until the shrimp starts to turn pink.
  4. Add the reserved zucchini noodles and toss well, cooking 2 to 3 minutes more until the zucchini is tender and the shrimp is cooked through.
  5. Let cool 5 minutes, then garnish with the cucumber and peanuts. Serve immediately.

PER SERVING (2 cups): Calories: 326, fat: 10g, saturated fat: 2g, carbs: 10g, fiber: 2g, protein: 26g, sodium: 414mg

2. Kale Salad with Orange Turmeric Dressing

Kale Salad
This sweet-and-sour salad is topped with an orange-based turmeric dressing that uses tart cider vinegar to play off the sweetness of crunchy apple. Slice kale to make it easier to eat—or opt for tender baby kale instead.

MAKES: 4 Servings  

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb kale, tough stalks removed, thinly sliced (or 1 lb baby kale)
  • 1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed 3 tbsp hemp or chia seeds
  • 1 apple, diced (any variety)
  • 4 celery stalks, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup fresh orange sections
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp cider or white vinegar
  • ½ tsp ground turmeric or 1 tsp freshly grated turmeric root
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Place the kale in a large bowl along with the chickpeas, hemp or chia seeds, apple, and celery.
  2. Place the orange sections in a blender along with the oil, vinegar, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth.
  3. Drizzle dressing over salad. Serve immediately.

PER SERVING (3 cups): Calories: 330, fat: 19g, saturated fat: 2g, carbs: 31g, fiber: 9g, protein: 11g, sodium: 551mg

3. Turmeric Ginger Smoothie

Turmeric Ginger Smoothie
This turmeric-spiked version of an Orange Julius has the healing power of the medicinal root plus the same great creamy orange taste, without the sugar overload. The turmeric flavor is masked by the orange, so it’s a great option for those unsure about trying the spice.

MAKES: 2 Servings

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup fresh orange segments
  • 2 scoops (²/ ³ cup) plain or vanilla protein powder
  • 2 cups low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tbsp grated ginger
  • ½ tsp ground turmeric or 1 tsp freshly grated turmeric root

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place the carrots, orange, protein powder, yogurt, ginger, and turmeric in a blender, along with eight ice cubes. Blend until smooth, then serve.

PER SERVING (3 cups): Calories: 311, fat: 4g, saturated fat: 4g, carbs: 29g, fiber: 6g, protein: 39g, sodium: 187mg 

4. Tomato Turmeric Gazpacho

Tomato Turmeric Gazpacho
Gazpacho, a light, flavorful cold soup that’s packed with veggies, is low in calories and can be made in mere minutes in the blender. Use it to stay hydrated while also calming post-workout hunger pangs.

MAKES: 4 Servings

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 tomatoes, (about 1½ lbs)
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • ½ onion, peeled
  • ¹/³ cup unsalted roasted almonds
  • 3 tbsp red-wine vinegar
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp ground turmeric
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place tomatoes, green bell pepper, onion, almonds, red-wine vinegar, olive oil, turmeric, salt, and pepper in a blender and process until smooth. Serve immediately.

PER SERVING (1½ cups): Calories: 180, fat: 13g, saturated fat: 1g, carbs: 13g, fiber: 6g, protein: 4g, sodium: 164mg

5. Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken With Turmeric
Adding turmeric gives these crispy, breadless cutlets a golden yellow hue. The healthy fats in olive oil help boost the benefits of turmeric’s healing compounds.

MAKES: 4 Servings

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tbsp organic cornstarch
  • 1 sprig rosemary, leaves removed and chopped
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ¼ tsp garlic salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb raw chicken cutlets
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • 1 lb baby arugula

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place the cornstarch, rosemary, turmeric, garlic salt, and pepper on a plate. Dredge the chicken slices in the cornstarch mixture and transfer to another plate.
  2. Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the chicken and cook 4 to 5 minutes, until it starts to brown. Flip and cook 4 to 5 minutes more until the chicken is almost cooked through.
  3. Add the lemon zest and juice and the chicken broth. Reduce the heat to low and simmer 2 to 3 minutes until a thick sauce forms and the chicken is cooked through. Serve immediately over the greens.

PER SERVING (3 cups): Calories: 269, fat: 13g, saturated fat: 2g, carbs: 11g, fiber: 2g, protein: 27g, sodium: 419mg

