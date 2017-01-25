12 Fitness Subscriptions That Will Save You Money

The four-time IFBB Figure Olympia champion has stood shoulder to shoulder with the best in fitness competition, and her array of intense training programs are as serious as you are about results. Let this fitness queen guide you through a customized training program that takes into account where you’re starting and where you want to go—whether that’s training for a competition or doing a hard-body reset.
Just $10 to access nutrition and instructional workout videos, full-length workout videos, Q&As, and her blog. GO TO nicolewilkins.com
Aaptiv
Never slog through another boring run again! Get the power of persuasion to run faster and longer pumped right in your ears. This convenient app has running programs for the treadmill, elliptical, or outdoors and allows you to mix incline runs, speed intervals, steady-state fat burning, and other challenging regimens. Aaptiv’s knowledgeable trainers and custom playlists keep you inspired.
Get a 7-day free trial and then pay $10 a month for unlimited classes. GO TO aaptiv.com
SweatFlix
With a name like Sweat Flix and access to more than 1,000 full-length, muscle-building HIIT workouts from BodyRock TV, both body-part specific and full-body, this is a killer subscription. Plus there are more than 30 bootcamps and challenges, with more being added weekly. Follow along on your phone, tablet, or computer. A private Facebook group connects you with other BodyRockers and even the trainers, to give you endless support and motivation.
Access it for $9.99 a month or $99 for a year after a 30-day free trial. GO TO sweatflix.com