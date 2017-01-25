12 Fitness Subscriptions That Will Save You Money

Celebrity trainer and former fitness competi­tor Autumn Calabrese has become a household name via her Beachbody 21 Day Fix program, so she knows how to unleash your fittest self. Beachbody On Demand’s (BOD) platform gives you access to workouts by her and the other A-list trainers from Beachbody, including P90X3’s Tony Horton, Cize, Insanity’s Shaun T, and more. Feel the burn right away with the 60 ­day Hammer and Chisel weightlifting plan, headed by Calabrese, for a total boo-yah BOD. A subscription to BOD is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast and includes more than 400 workout videos, step-by-step fitness guides, workout calendars, and a personalized nutrition plan and coaching.

After a free 30-day trial, BOD costs $38.87 per quarter (billed in advance), which is $2.99 per week. GO TO club teambeachbody.com