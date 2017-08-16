Workouts

The 2 Best Fat-Torching AMRAP Workouts

Get your HIIT in with these 12-minute, muscle-sculpting routines.

by
Todor Tsvetkov / Getty
Duration 12 min.
Exercises 8
Equipment X

Every fitness junkie knows that high-intensity interval training  is a great way to burn a ton of calories and shake up your workout routine without spending hours at the gym. But we asked trainer, Socanomics creator, and fitness model Selena Watkins to explain exactly how different types of HIIT work, and give us a few of her favorite routines.

Here's her take on AMRAP (as many rounds as possible), along with two 12-minute routines to get you sweating.

The aim of AMRAP

Beat the number of rounds in your last session. Self-defined goals like this help build confidence because you set the pace and can watch your numbers improve from one session to the next.

“AMRAP is my favorite because it’s so challenging. I also love that you know exactly how many reps you have to do so you don’t have to keep looking at the clock,” says Watkins. Even if you’re working at a slower pace, your body stays under constant stress while switching between exercises, she adds.

12-Minute AMRAP Workout 1 Perform as many rounds of the circuit as possible in 12 minutes.

Exercise 1

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Shoulder-Tapping Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Shoulder-Tapping Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Alternating sides

Exercise 3

Squat Jump
Man doing jump squat. thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Side-Plank with Hip Dip How to
Side Plank with Hip Dip thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
*right side

Exercise 5

Jumping Jacks You'll need: No Equipment How to
Jumping Jacks thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Side-Plank with Hip Dip How to
Side Plank with Hip Dip thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
*left side

Exercise 7

High Knees How to
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

General Situp You'll need: No Equipment How to
Situp thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest

12-Minute AMRAP Workout 2 Perform as many rounds of the circuit as possible in 12 minutes.

Exercise 1

Sumo Squat You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Sumo Squat thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Bodyweight

Exercise 2

High Knees How to
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
-- sets
100 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Up-Down Plank How to
Up-Down Plank thumbnail
-- sets
5 reps
-- rest
*Starting with right

Exercise 4

Up-Down Plank How to
Up-Down Plank thumbnail
-- sets
5 reps
-- rest
*Starting with left

Exercise 5

Alternating Jump Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Alternating Jump Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Bench Dip You'll need: Bench How to
Bench Dip thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Tuck Jump How to
Tuck Jump thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Wide-Hands Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Wide-Hands Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Alternate pushups and knee-ins
