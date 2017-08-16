The 2 Best Fat-Torching AMRAP Workouts

Every fitness junkie knows that high-intensity interval training is a great way to burn a ton of calories and shake up your workout routine without spending hours at the gym. But we asked trainer, Socanomics creator, and fitness model Selena Watkins to explain exactly how different types of HIIT work, and give us a few of her favorite routines.

Here's her take on AMRAP (as many rounds as possible), along with two 12-minute routines to get you sweating.

The aim of AMRAP

Beat the number of rounds in your last session. Self-defined goals like this help build confidence because you set the pace and can watch your numbers improve from one session to the next.

“AMRAP is my favorite because it’s so challenging. I also love that you know exactly how many reps you have to do so you don’t have to keep looking at the clock,” says Watkins. Even if you’re working at a slower pace, your body stays under constant stress while switching between exercises, she adds.