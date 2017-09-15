Workouts

3 Booty-burning, Glutes-activating Workouts

Activate your glutes and get a better burn in your backside with these workouts.

Woman Squats
Duration 30-45 min.
Exercises 12
Equipment Yes

If you feel like you're not making glutes progress because your legs workouts are always so focused on quads, now's the time to change it up. Activate your glutes and get a better burn in your backside with these workouts from Bret Contreras, Ph.D., C.S.C.S.

“The secret to achieving highly effective glutes workouts is balance. Many women stick primarily with knee-dominant movements like squats and lunges, and while these are great exercises for shaping the hips and thighs, they need to be balanced out with hip-dominant and lateral movements,” explains Contreras.

There are plenty of options when it comes to getting more of your backside front and center, including hip thrusts, glute bridges, frog pumps, back extensions, reverse hypers, pull-throughs, kickbacks, Romanian deadlifts, good mornings, and stiff-leg deadlifts, says Contreras. “These can be performed with different loading implements in a variety of stances, postures, and rep ranges.” Finish off your workout with a lateral movement such as sumo walks, monster walks, band seated hip abductions, or band hip-hinge abductions, he adds.

Following are three comprehensive glute workouts from Contreras.

Note that each session contains at least one knee-dominant movement, hip-dominant movement, and lateral movement:

Workout 1

Exercise 1

Barbell Hip Thrust with Bench You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Hip Thrust with Bench thumbnail
3 sets
10, 8, 6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Goblet Squat You'll need: Dumbbells, Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Hip Abduction Machine How to
Hip Abduction Machine thumbnail
3 sets
30 reps
-- rest

Workout 2

Exercise 1

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
3 sets
10, 8, 6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Back Extension How to
back extension thumbnail
3 sets
30 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Cable Kickback You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Kickback thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Crab Walk How to
Crab Walk thumbnail
3 sets
30 reps
-- rest

Workout 3

Exercise 1

Bulgarian Split Squat
Bulgarian Split Squat thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Squat Jump
Man doing jump squat. thumbnail
3 sets
30 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Standing Resistance-Band Hip Abduction You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Standing Resistance-Band Hip Abduction thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest
