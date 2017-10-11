Achiote Street Chicken Tacos

Directions

1. To make achiote marinade, combine orange juice, achiote paste, garlic, and salt in a blender or food processor. Puree until garlic is completely crushed. Marinate chicken in achiote for at least 30 min.

2. Bring tomatoes and arbol chilies to boil till soft.

3. Blend boiled tomatoes, arbol chilies, onions, garlic, cilantro, oregano, and cumin to make the salsa, and set aside when complete.

4. Grill chicken in a flat top, and add more achiote, onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Add salt and pepper to taste.

5. In a bowl mix cabbage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and oregano.

6. Warm up tortillas, and add grilled chicken and cabbage mix, top with salsa and wrap in foil.