Our 25 Best Diet and Nutrition Articles

Any athlete (especially any bodybuilder) will tell you that diet is an integral part of any fitness program. You already know that our fitness content is top-notch when it comes to reaching your physique goals. To make it even easier to create your healthiest, leanest and strongest body, we've compiled our 25 best nutrition articles to get you started or take you to the next level.
Killing it in the gym is a fat-loss catalyst, but a solid meal plan is a must. The 28 Days to Lean Meal Plan is the perfect way to make sure you stay on track for more than just one meal.
20 Tips to Shed Body Fat for Good
Crash diets won't help you in the long run if you want to stay lean. These 20 Tips to Shed Body Fat for Good are rules you'll be able to continue in the long run to keep your diet clean and your body toned.
11 Reasons You're Not Losing Fat
If you try time and again to lose fat and keep it off, you may be taking the wrong approach. Check out 11 Reasons You're Not Losing Fat to find out what's sabotaging your progress.
20 Foods an Athlete Would Never Eat
Some seemingly-harmless foods could be keeping you from reaching your goals. Fitness fanatics know what it takes to fuel their success, so avoiding these 20 Foods an Athlete Would Never Eat can help you make more progress.
Bodybuilding is a sport where athletes monitor every macronutrient to ensure they get the results the desire. Follow the 10 Commandments od Bodybuilding Nutrition and you'll have a killer physique in no time.
The Eat Clean, Get Lean Meal Plan
Sometimes, meal plans can leave you feeling hungry even after you've hit your daily goals. The Eat Clean, Get Lean Meal Plan is not one of them. You'll eat healthy, whole foods to reach your goals.
6 Perfect Post-Workout Meals
As important as it is to get in the gym, it's equally important to recover the right way to keep making gains. These 6 Perfect Post-Workout Meals will deliver the right nutrition to your muscles so you can get right back at it tomorrow.
The Fit Girl's Guide to Protein
It's a given that protein is an important part of any fit girl's diet, knowing how much and what kinds of protein are best can be confusing. The Fit Girl's Guide to Protein will tell you everything you need to know.
The Build Muscle, Stay Lean Meal Plan
It's not always as simple as just losing fat, especially for guys (or girls) who are skinny and trying to put on lean muscle. Cue the Build Muscle, Stay Lean Meal Plan that will help you make all the right gains.
Eating clean isn't rocket science, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Find out which foods have the best protein, fats, phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals by checking out the 5 Best Foods for Building Muscle.