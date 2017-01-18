Lose Fat

Our 25 Best Diet and Nutrition Articles

Nutrition can make or break your fitness progress, so make your diet count with our best nutrition tips!

Top-Performing Food Articles

Any athlete (especially any bodybuilder) will tell you that diet is an integral part of any fitness program. You already know that our fitness content is top-notch when it comes to reaching your physique goals. To make it even easier to create your healthiest, leanest and strongest body, we've compiled our 25 best nutrition articles to get you started or take you to the next level. 


12 Laws of Fat Burning

Keeping your metabolism revved up to torch fat is an integral part of exposing the muscle below. Our 12 Laws of Fat Burning will help you stay on track and achieve lower body fat.  

25 Ways to Melt Fat Today

Fat can be stubborn, but it'll melt away with enough effort. These 25 Ways to Melt Off Fat Today are sure to get your fat-burning furnaces fired up. 

9 Ways to Cut Water Weight and Reveal Your Abs

Every bodybuilder knows that water retention is a six-pack's arch nemesis. With 9 Ways to Cut Water Weight and Reveal Your Abs, your washboard will come out on top. 

The 28 Days to Lean Meal Plan

 Killing it in the gym is a fat-loss catalyst, but a solid meal plan is a must. The 28 Days to Lean Meal Plan is the perfect way to make sure you stay on track for more than just one meal. 

20 Tips to Shed Body Fat for Good

Crash diets won't help you in the long run if you want to stay lean. These 20 Tips to Shed Body Fat for Good are rules you'll be able to continue in the long run to keep your diet clean and your body toned. 

11 Reasons You're Not Losing Fat

If you try time and again to lose fat and keep it off, you may be taking the wrong approach. Check out 11 Reasons You're Not Losing Fat to find out what's sabotaging your progress.  

20 Foods an Athlete Would Never Eat

Some seemingly-harmless foods could be keeping you from reaching your goals. Fitness fanatics know what it takes to fuel their success, so avoiding these 20 Foods an Athlete Would Never Eat can help you make more progress. 

10 Meal Prep Instagram Accounts to Follow

We all need a little bit of inspiration sometimes. These 10 Meal Prep Instagram Accounts to Follow will get you excited to prep meals on Sunday, #MealPrepMonday, and throughout the week.

9 Tips to Lose Fat Fast

There's no magic trick that'll make you drop 10 pounds in a week, but these 9 Tips to Lose Fat Fast can help accelerate your progress. 

Our 20 Fittest Foods

There are plenty of healthy options for a clean eating meal plan, but these 20 Fittest Foods take the cake (hypothetically, of course).

11 Foods to Spice Up Your Sex Life

You may not think that your diet and a great sex life go hand in hand, but these 11 Foods to Spice Up Your Sex Life could keep you satisfied at the dinner table and later on in the evening. 

The 12 Weeks to a Competition Body Diet Plan

The time leading up to your first competition can be stressful. Make your diet plan one less thing to worry about with the 12 Weeks to a Competition Body Diet Plan

20 Tips for Torching Fat

When you're ready to lean out and shed some pudge or love handles, look no further than our 20 Tips for Torching Fat

The 10 Commandments of Bodybuilding Nutrition

Bodybuilding is a sport where athletes monitor every macronutrient to ensure they get the results the desire. Follow the 10 Commandments od Bodybuilding Nutrition and you'll have a killer physique in no time. 

The Eat Clean, Get Lean Meal Plan

Sometimes, meal plans can leave you feeling hungry even after you've hit your daily goals. The Eat Clean, Get Lean Meal Plan is not one of them. You'll eat healthy, whole foods to reach your goals. 

6 Perfect Post-Workout Meals

As important as it is to get in the gym, it's equally important to recover the right way to keep making gains. These 6 Perfect Post-Workout Meals will deliver the right nutrition to your muscles so you can get right back at it tomorrow. 

The Fit Girl's Guide to Protein

It's a given that protein is an important part of any fit girl's diet, knowing how much and what kinds of protein are best can be confusing. The Fit Girl's Guide to Protein will tell you everything you need to know. 

The Build Muscle, Stay Lean Meal Plan

It's not always as simple as just losing fat, especially for guys (or girls) who are skinny and trying to put on lean muscle. Cue the Build Muscle, Stay Lean Meal Plan that will help you make all the right gains. 

9 Foods That Will Kill Your Sex Drive

The food you put into your body affects  every aspect of your life, including your love life. Avoid these 9 Foods That Will Kill Your Sex Drive to keep yours going strong. 

5 Best Foods for Building Muscle

Eating clean isn't rocket science, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Find out which foods have the best protein, fats, phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals by checking out the 5 Best Foods for Building Muscle.

10 Foods That Should Always Be in Your Pantry

Stocking your pantry with nutritious foods is step one to following your meal plan. Here are 10 Foods That Should Always Be In Your Pantry.

The 15 Best Fat-Burning Foods

Sometimes finding the best food to fuel your fat loss can be overwhelming. These 15 Best Fat-Burning Foods are simple diet staples that will kickstart your progress. 

8 Weeks to Six-Pack Abs: The Diet

The six-pack is an undeniably difficult thing to attain, and diet is a huge part of it. This 8 Weeks to Six Pack Abs Diet will help you get there. 

15 Daily Life Hacks to Achieve Greater Fat Loss

Making huge changes isn't always the best course of action. Use these 15 Daily Life Hacks to Achieve Greater Fat Loss and you'll be able to sustain your progress. 

The Four Weeks to Fit Diet Plan

Crave a detailed plan to follow to reach your goals? Check out the Four Weeks to Fit Diet Plan to get started. 

