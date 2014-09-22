Blast Your Biceps & Triceps, Fast

The biceps and triceps are ideal muscles to superset, as they directly oppose each other. The biceps flex the elbow joint, while the triceps extend it. While one works the other rests, and vice versa, which allows you to cut work time in half while not sacrificing load or intensity.

The arm workout below consists of three superset pairings. The first duo hits the biceps and triceps with heavy weight and relatively low reps (6–8) on two barbell exercises to help spur muscle growth and strength; the second uses moderate weight and moderate reps (8–12) to fall in the hypertrophy sweet spot; and the third superset gets lighter with higher reps (12–15) and cable exercises— one being a hammer curl, which brings the forearms into play more—to finish the arms off with a great burn and a rush of blood. Do this workout on its own or after training a larger area like chest, back, or legs.

Superset Arm Routine

Exercise Sets Reps EZ-bar Curl 4 6-8 Lying EZ-bar Extension 4 6-8 Seated Dumbbell Overhead Extension 3 8-12 Seated Dumbbell Curl 3 8-12 Cable Rope Hammer Curl 3 12-15 Cable Pushdown 3 12-15

