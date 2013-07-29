Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

The Wolverine Workout: 4 Weeks to Shred Like Hugh Jackman

The workout that keeps the actor shredding his physique (and the big screen) as Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman
Ben Watts
Ben Watts
Duration 4 weeks
Exercises 36
Equipment Yes

If you wan’t a body like the man who can’t die, Wolverine, you’re going to have to work for it. Learn how the man who plays the beast trains to look absolutely shredded no matter his age.

Main lifts are based off a percentage of your 1-rep max in that lift, and the percentage changes each week (see the percentage charts to determine what weight you should use). Rest between sets is listed in seconds. Flexibility work such as static stretching and foam rolling should be performed at the end of each session.

Percentages for Week 1 (5 Reps)

60% of W1RM 65% of W1RM 75% of W1RM 75% of W1RM
Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4

Percentages for Week 2 (4 Reps)

65% of W1RM 75% of W1RM 85% of W1RM 85% of W1RM
Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4

Percentages for Week 3 (3 reps)

70% of W1RM 80% of W1RM 90% of W1RM 90% of W1RM
Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4

Percentages for Week 4 (10 reps)

40% of W1RM 50% of W1RM 60% of W1RM 60% of W1RM
Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4

 

Day 1

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
5,4,3,10 reps
-- rest
See percentage chart.

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Behind-the-Neck Shoulder Press
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cuban Press
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5A

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6A

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6B

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6C

Rear-Delt Flye
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6D

Overhead Press
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
60 sec rest

Day 2

Exercise 1

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
4 sets
5,4,3,10 reps
-- rest
See percentage chart.

Exercise 2

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

45-Degree Single-Leg Press
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Perform 4 sets per leg.

Exercise 4A

Standing Calf Raise You'll need: Box How to
Standing Calf Raise thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4B

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Ab Wheel Rollout
ab-wheel-rollout-bsn-mass-gainsj thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Day 3

Exercise 1

Weighted Pullup You'll need: Dip Belt, Pullup Bar, Weight Plates How to
Weighted Pullup thumbnail
4 sets
5,4,3,10 reps
-- rest
See percentage chart.

Exercise 2

Single-Arm Dumbbell Row How to
Single-Arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Bodyweight Row
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5A

Zottman Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

Cross-Body Dumbbell Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5C

Pronated-Grip Straight Bar Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
60 sec rest

Week 4

Exercise 1

Warrior Fit Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
6+6 reps
-- rest
Use drop sets.

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
6+6+6 reps
-- rest
Start on a steep incline, perform 6 reps, reduce incline; perform another six, then go flat for the final six reps.

Exercise 3

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Perform high to low.

Exercise 4

Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5A

Triceps Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Triceps Pressdown thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5C

Narrow Pushup
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
60 sec rest

Day 5

Exercise 1

Barbell Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
5,4,3,10 reps
-- rest
See percentage chart.

Exercise 2

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Zercher Squat You'll need: Barbell, Power Rack How to
Zercher Squat thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Weighted Situp You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Weighted Situp thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Perform on an incline.

Exercise 5

Barbell Landmine
Barbell Landmine thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Alternate sides, 10 each side.
