The Wolverine Workout: 4 Weeks to Shred Like Hugh Jackman

If you wan’t a body like the man who can’t die, Wolverine, you’re going to have to work for it. Learn how the man who plays the beast trains to look absolutely shredded no matter his age.

Main lifts are based off a percentage of your 1-rep max in that lift, and the percentage changes each week (see the percentage charts to determine what weight you should use). Rest between sets is listed in seconds. Flexibility work such as static stretching and foam rolling should be performed at the end of each session.

Percentages for Week 1 (5 Reps)

60% of W1RM 65% of W1RM 75% of W1RM 75% of W1RM Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4

Percentages for Week 2 (4 Reps)

65% of W1RM 75% of W1RM 85% of W1RM 85% of W1RM Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4

Percentages for Week 3 (3 reps)

70% of W1RM 80% of W1RM 90% of W1RM 90% of W1RM Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4

Percentages for Week 4 (10 reps)