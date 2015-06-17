Workout Routines

Arnold's 1974 Mr. Olympia Chest and Back Workout

Arnold Schwarzenegger used this routine twice a week to build a powerful torso.

sean hyson muscle and fitness author thumbnail by CSCS
Arnold's 1974 Mr. Olympia Chest & Back Workout
Duration 60 min
Exercises 8
Equipment Yes

Arnold Schwarzenegger cut the range of motion on his bench presses one-quarter of the way from lockout in order to keep tension on his pecs. On wide-grip pullups, however, he lowered his body until he felt a deep stretch in his lats, which activates them better. Arnold used this routine on Mondays and Thursdays. 

Monday and Thursday

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest

Exercise 2

Wide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Wide-Grip Pullup thumbnail
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest

Exercise 4

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest

Exercise 5

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
5 sets
to failure reps
as needed rest

Exercise 6

Barbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Performing Barbell Bentover Row thumbnail
5 sets
12 reps
as needed rest

Exercise 7

Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Crossover thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
as needed rest

Exercise 8

Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
as needed rest
Topics:
Comments