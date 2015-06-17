Arnold Schwarzenegger cut the range of motion on his bench presses one-quarter of the way from lockout in order to keep tension on his pecs. On wide-grip pullups, however, he lowered his body until he felt a deep stretch in his lats, which activates them better. Arnold used this routine on Mondays and Thursdays.
Arnold's 1974 Mr. Olympia Chest and Back Workout
Arnold Schwarzenegger used this routine twice a week to build a powerful torso.
Monday and Thursday
Exercise 1Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest
Exercise 2Wide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest
Exercise 3Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest
Exercise 4Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
5 sets
10-12 reps
as needed rest
Exercise 5Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
5 sets
to failure reps
as needed rest
Exercise 6Barbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
5 sets
12 reps
as needed rest
Exercise 7Cable Crossover You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
3 sets
12 reps
as needed rest
Exercise 8Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
3 sets
12 reps
as needed rest