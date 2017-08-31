5 Machine Exercises to Swap for Free Weights

Dustin Snipes / Pavel Ythjall / M+F Magazine
Maintain a slight arch in your back when performing lat pulldowns, and be sure to lead with your elbows when pulling the weight down to just below your chin.
A pulldown has three distinct advantages over a pullup. First, it allows you to calibrate the resistance more precisely—if you can’t do 10 pullups, you can select a weight that lets you get 10 reps. Second, it’s easier to change where you feel the exercise, depending on grip and handle attachments, like a V-bar handle, or using a very wide grip. Finally, you’re able to focus more on contractions. Few people can repeatedly pause and flex in the up position of an unassisted pullup, but everyone can find a weight that lets them do so in the down position of a pulldown.