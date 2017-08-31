5 Machine Exercises to Swap for Free Weights

Dustin Snipes / Pavel Ythjall / M+F Magazine

Just as a chainsaw is more efficient than an ax, some exercises performed with cables and pulleys have clear advantages over their barbell and dumbbell counterparts, depending upon your goal.

Machines do a better job at distributing stress from start to finish. Also, machines can be a safer alternative. This is extremely useful when you don’t have a spotter.

Try swapping these five exercises in to get a serious pump.