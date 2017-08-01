6 Great Exercises to Rock Your Tank Top This Summer

Dustin Snipes / M+F Magazine
Target: long head of triceps
Since the inner, long head of the triceps contains the most muscle mass, you want to make sure it's as “meaty” as possible. When you're wearing a tank, and someone views you from the rear, it's a highly developed long triceps head that will give your upper arm a look of pure power.
Tips: Any triceps extension performed with the elbows up by the ears will most strongly recruit the fibers of the inner, long head. Thus, there are many options available when approaching this movement. A BB, DB, and/or cable (with various attachments–rope, straight bar, V-bar) will each provide a slightly novel feel and target somewhat different muscle fibers. Whichever variation you choose, make sure to take every rep to full stretch to create the stimulus for the most intense muscle contraction.