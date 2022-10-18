IFBB Pro League Women’s Bodybuilder Chelsea Dion is currently riding a great wave of momentum. She won the 2022 Tampa Pro earlier this year, and is now qualified to compete in the 2022 Ms. Olympia, where she will stand alongside the best in the world in Las Vegas, Nevada on the weekend of Dec. 16-18.

Dion is clearly happy about this, but she’s also grateful because she is aware that the situation could be much different for her. In December 2019, she was riding with friends when they were in a head-on collision with a Lyft. Obviously, she survived, but she didn’t go through it unscaved.

“I had a concussion, some (other) issues, but mainly, it just takes your body so long to recover from that impact,” Dion told Alina Popa and Lenda Murray on a recent episode of Femme Flex Friday. “I felt like I was hit by a truck for a couple of weeks.”

The toll wasn’t just physical, it was mental as well. Dion revealed that she went into a depression in the aftermath of the accident.

“When training is your outlet for everything, and then you can’t do that, it really, really affected me mentally,” Dion said. “I remember sleeping for 19 hours every day. I couldn’t get out of bed.”

It took time, but Dion is on the other side of it now, and she’s excited to step onto the Olympia stage. She did share why she felt she was able to overcome the adversity that she’s faced along the way.

“It’s all for a bigger purpose. I 100 percent believe that the universe provides, and I believe it will continue to provide for me as long as I continue being a good person, I continue spreading positivity, and just being a positive light.”

