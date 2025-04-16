Actor and singer-songwriter Christian Kane is known for appearing in hit shows like Angel, The Librarians, and Almost Paradise, and he’s also set to reprise his role as Elliot Spencer, the heavy-hitter and Black Ops soldier turned “retrieval specialist” in Leverage: Redemption.

During his packed career, Kane has aced all of his own fight sequences and is often called upon for his input as a stunt coordinator. M&F sat down with the highly physical performer to find out how he became so hands-on, and how he stays in shape between takes.

“I grew up in Texas before I moved to Oklahoma, and Texas football is king down there,” Kane, 52, reflects on the origins of his ability to take a hit. “I had really great coaches and looked at them as teaching me really good ethics, really good workmanship and concentration, and commitment. In Oklahoma I started wrestling. The same thing happened there. They were rough and they would punch you in the face. I grew up being in shape. I grew up with no other alternative. It’s been a lifelong thing that I’ve taken with me as the discipline.”

While growing up, Kane also looked to the movies to inspire his muscle. He recalls that former football player Brian Bosworth’s starring in role in Stone Cold really turned his head. “You’re watching Stallone, you’re watching Van Damme, you’re watching Dolph Lundgren and my boss, Dean Devlin, who I’ve worked with since 2008—he wrote and produced Universal Soldier. So that was a big thing.” (Devlin also serves as executive producer on Leverage: Redemption.)

Christian Kane Lives by the Quote: ’90 Percent of Life Is Showing Up’

“My first acting job was a lead on a television series (Fame L.A.),” says Kane. “I’d only been out here for six months but the role I played was a singer, so I started my acting and singing career professionally on the very same day.”

Woody Allen’s quote “90% of life is showing up,” is an ethos that he still holds dear to his heart, even though the roles have become more physically demanding over the years. His performances in Almost Paradise and Leverage have left a permanent mark.

“You know, my face is a road map to where I’ve been,” he explains. Indeed, stitches have been par for the course for Kane, including a whopping 17 stitches picked up during the filming of the movie, Secondhand Lions (2003). “The guy threw a left when he was supposed to throw a right,” recollects Kane. “I’ve had 67 stitches in my face.”

Despite the dangers, the rugged action veteran wouldn’t have it any other way. Kane explains that he has always been motivated by Bruce Lee, in that you learn to fight by fighting. “I’ve been very fortunate,” he says. “No one has ever doubled me in a fight and I’m going to keep doing it until I can’t anymore, or somebody says that I can’t, because this is something I’ve always loved.”

Kane’s contributions to on-screen action are evident behind the camera too, helping to craft the fights. “It’s a dance,” he explains. “A very violent dance, but I count 1,2,3,4.” In terms of how he conceives some of those exciting fight sequences, the actor shares that he is a longtime MMA fan and also learned a little Arnis, also known as Kali, the national martial art of the Philippines. “Kali is the art of striking and blocking at the same time,” he explains.

Kane doesn’t look like he’ll he slowing down any time soon: Those who are excited for the return of Leverage: Redemption may have noticed a teaser on the star’s Instagram account that shows him leaping over a car in what turned out to be a very difficult fight sequence. The scene itself was shot in Serbia, under extremely hot conditions.

“I’m fighting six guys and I’m jumping over stuff. Clearing car was very difficult,” he reflects. “I mean, I’m wearing 16-pound combat boots and the jeans don’t flex. When I was done, I didn’t have any breath left. I was sitting on the curb. Then they said ‘That’s a wrap,’ and the feeling you get when that happens. It’s one of the most exhilarating things!”

Christian Kane Keeps His Body In-Check with Body Weight Exercises

With long shoots often taking place early in the morning and late into the night, not to mention his music gigs with his band, “Kane,” finding the time to workout is always a challenge, but the passionate performer has found a way to say consistent through body weight exercise sessions that he can complete anywhere.

“So, what I started doing was working out at lunch time,” he reveals. “That’s when I lock myself in my trailer.” Kane cycles through stretching, pushups, triceps dips, squats, and crunches in one super-time efficient exercise session. “You gotta find what’s right for your body,” he concludes.

When it comes to his much-deserved downtime, Kane is still trying to figure out why he likes golf so much. “I wish I could tell you that it’s relaxing…It’s not even close to being relaxing,” he jokes. “I don’t know how many sets of clubs I’ve bought. I usually break three of them during a round. I wish I could tell you that it’s relaxing and stuff like that. However, it’s a very good core and shoulder workout!”

The latest season of Leverage: Redemption premieres on Prime Video, April 17, 2025.

To follow Christian Kane on Instagram, click here.