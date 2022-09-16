Ever since the Bikini division came into existence within the IFBB Pro League, very few competitors have been as successful as India Paulino. The three-time Bikini International champion has also placed as high as third at the Olympia. Even after an extended absence to focus on her family, she returned in 2022 and picked up right where she left off.

Paulino was a recent guest on the Fit Rockstar Show, and she told Isabelle Turell that she sees each competition she enters as an opportunity to get better both on and off the stage.

“Each prep allows me the opportunity to grow now,” she said. “Personal development is a priority for me.” The former police officer went on to explain that it is such a priority because she found herself in a dark place at one time in her life. With each day that passes, she can get a little further away from that time. It is also an opportunity to embrace the great aspects of her life and career now.

“I am grateful that I was able to get out of that, and I am appreciative of what I have and what I’ve accomplished.”

Something that Paulino found helped her succeed is to appreciate the success when it comes. Like other athletes, Paulino was so focused on the next goal that she didn’t stop to celebrate the one she just reached. Her advice to present and future competitors is to slow down and reflect before taking on the next challenge.

“When you slow down and you want to learn about yourself and how to better handle situations, it’s more enjoyable.”

Paulino and Turell talked more about her career in the sport as well as on the police force and there are numerous tidbits of information that can help viewers on their own journeys. To see this episode as well as past editions of The Fit Rockstar Show, go to www.wingsofstrength.net or subscribe to the Wings of Strength YouTube channel. New shows air every Saturday at 12 noon Eastern time. Don’t forget to follow @fitrockstarshow on Instagram as well.