Join M&F’s Zack Zeigler and celebrity coach Don Saladino on M&F’s “Reps” Podcast as they discuss M&F’s return to print, Saladino’s cover shoot for the new fall 2021 issue, why there’s vaccine hesitation, and how the pandemic will have lasting effects on the fitness industry and gyms.

Watch and subscribe to the M&F Youtube Channel to catch the latest in fitness news and entertainment.