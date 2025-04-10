Jaron Ennis was nicknamed “Boops” by him mom, but when he entered the boxing gym, this was misheard as “Boots.” The name, just like his professional undefeated streak, has stuck. With an incredible record of 33-0, the IBF welterweight champion is hoping to unify the gold when he takes on WBA champ, Eimantas Stanionis. Just days out from bell time, and deep into his training camp, the 27-year-old phenom from Philadelphia sat down with M&F for some quickfire questions.

With the benefit of hindsight, what advice would you give to your younger self as you embarked upon your boxing career?

I’d just say be patient. Don’t overthink things and just take your time. It’s gonna come to you but be patient. Keep putting in the hard work and then believing in yourself.

You are currently undefeated after 34 professional fights (one was a no-contest). What do you think separates you from other boxers?

There’s a lot of things that separate me from fighters. All around, putting in that hard work. Then skill wise, power wise, everything. I feel like I check off every box and I’m gonna continue to keep proving and keep getting better.

Putting in that hard work means giving it your all even on off days. How do you stay motivated?

My motivation every morning is my family. Just get up and go get it. Get up and grind. So that I can eat, so that the family can eat. I’m trying to create generational wealth and stand by our legacy.

You often make it look so easy in the ring but you must have faced very real challenges along the way? What has been the biggest obstacle so far?

That time when I just didn’t fight for a whole year. (After his victory against Roiman Villa on July 8, 2023, it would take until July 13, 2024 for Ennis to secure a bout with David Avanesyan due to his other potential opponents pulling out).

I was going through a lot. Just because it was hard to stay focused. But I did stay focused and I was still going to the gym every day, still planning and working. That was a hard time for me but besides that, that’s about it.

Do you still enjoy the training aspect of boxing?

I love everything about boxing. I always say it’s hard to beat somebody who is doing what they love doing. I love doing this and like I said, I just keep developing and keep getting better. I do a lot of different workouts and things like that, whatever is going to help me come Fight Night. I’ve been doing everything, down from running sprints… sprints in the (swimming) pool.

How do you like to sharpen yourself mentally?

I do crossword puzzles and things like that. Read things. I do Sudoku to try and keep my mind in service and stay off the internet and (social media), get locked in on your goals.

Is there anything that you have switched-up to maintain your progression as a boxer?

Well, (previously) I was doing my nutrition by myself so me and my mom, we’ve got a nutritionist now. She’s been helping out, so I can say that’s one thing. I just like to eat! So, whatever my mom and my nutritionist comes up with… There’s chicken, salmon, pasta, whatever. Whatever they got, whatever they come up with, I eat it!

Are there any sporting heroes that have inspired you?

I think Kobe Bryant was a good person. He always pushed through whatever. Whether it was injury, anything. He pushed through and still did his job. Still did what he had to do.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis will attempt to do his job against Eimantas Stanionis when they square off in a welterweight title unification bout on Saturday, April 12, in Atlantic City, NJ broadcast on DAZN.