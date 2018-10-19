10 Bodybuilders You Need to Follow on Instagram

Bodybuilding and social media are the perfect mix—a competition photo or workout video is ideal for the bite-sized posts of Instagram, and a punchy motivational quote for the caption can top if all off. But the world of bodybuilding is—fittingly—huge. And you certainly don’t want to waste a follow on someone that will just fill your feed with ads for their latest product.

That’s why we’ve curated a list of some of the best bodybuilders to follow on Instagram—made up of present-day competitors and a few names from the past.