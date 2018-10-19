Chris Bumstead/Instagram

News

10 Bodybuilders You Need to Follow on Instagram

Whether you’re looking for tips, motivation, or just a trip down memory lane, these bodybuilders are must-follows.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Chris Bumstead/Instagram
View Gallery (10)

Bodybuilding and social media are the perfect mix—a competition photo or workout video is ideal for the bite-sized posts of Instagram, and a punchy motivational quote for the caption can top if all off. But the world of bodybuilding is—fittingly—huge. And you certainly don’t want to waste a follow on someone that will just fill your feed with ads for their latest product.

That’s why we’ve curated a list of some of the best bodybuilders to follow on Instagram—made up of present-day competitors and a few names from the past.

10 Bodybuilders You Need to Follow on Instagram
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
Phil Heath

Love him or hate him, the 7-time Mr. Olympia is one of the most influential figures in today’s bodybuilding landscape. The Gift is always good for a motivational workout post, a throwback to one of his Olympia wins, or just an update on his own progress during the offseason. If you’re looking to keep tabs on modern bodybuilding, this is the best place to start.

2 of 10
Shawn Rhoden
Shawn Rhoden

After Phil Heath, the most prominent figure in the sport is the very man who dethroned him at the 2018 Olympia. The new Mr. O has a page full of progress pics, workout videos, and other behind-the-scenes looks at his preparation.  

3 of 10
Chris Bumstead
Chris Bumstead

He’s not even 25 yet, but Chris Bumstead is already one of the most exciting names in bodybuilding. This native Canadian competes in the Classic Physique division, and his Instagram is loaded with progress pictures showing off his chiseled frame.

4 of 10
Steve Kuclo
Steve Kuclo

This mammoth Texan is one of the more gregarious personalities in bodybuilding, and he’s always good for a quick tip or (more enjoyably) a peak at his cheat meal on Instagram.  

5 of 10
Ronnie Coleman
Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman is a legend in bodybuilding, with eight Mr. Olympia titles under his belt. And since he’s such a fan-favorite, following his Instagram is a no-brianer. In addition to posting throwback photos of his days at the top of the bodybuilding mountain, Coleman’s feed is always updating his progress as he recovers from some recent surgeries.  

6 of 10
Kai Greene
Kai Greene

Greene doesn’t have a Sandow to his name, but he’s still one of the most accomplished bodybuilders of the last two decades. His Instagram thing can be a bit…odd at times, but for those that understand Greene’s personality and unique sense of humor, it’s a must-follow.

7 of 10
Big Ramy
Big Ramy

Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay—aka Big Ramy—is a favorite among bodybuilding fans because, well, he’s big. And he lives up to that nickname even on Instagram, as he regularly posts motivational posts and progress pictures showing off his massive frame.

8 of 10
Roelly Winklaar
Roelly Winklaar

The 2018 People’s Champion has a personality just as big as his biceps, and his Instagram game reflects that.

9 of 10
Jay Cutler
Jay Cutler
Jay Cutler

This former Mr. O is always good for a throwback post or a word of wisdom for young lifters.

10 of 10
Shawn Ray
Shawn Ray

In addition to being one of the most interesting bodybuilding personalities over the years, Shawn Ray is among the most active on social media. While he does all the throwback posts and motivational quotes as the rest on this list, he does so with that trademark Ray flare.

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead posing.
10 Best Bodybuilders to Follow on Instagram
10 Female Fitness Influencers to Follow Right Now
10 Fit Women to Follow Right Now
7 Times Dave Bautista Was Jacked on Instagram
Dave Bautista's Most Jacked Moments
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments