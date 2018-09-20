Quinn Rooney / Getty

News

10 of Hafþór 'The Mountain’ Björnsson's Craziest Feats of Strength on Instagram

If you’re ever low on motivation, just head to Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson's Instagram page for some good energy.

by
Quinn Rooney / Getty
View Gallery (10)

The lat pulldown. It's a favorite among lifters at all levels due to its effectiveness and targeting the all-important latissimus muscles. So it's no surprise then that strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson can be seen knocking out a few reps at the gym. What does cause us to do a double take, however, is the unorthodox position he uses to perform the popular lat-building exercise.

In this video posted on Björnsson's Instagram page, you'll see "Thor" forgoing the machine's seat, and parking his rear on the floor. Thor sums it up best in just a few words:

"Story of my life... #TooBig."

 


 

Story of my life... #TooBig

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

 

However, big does have its advantages as well, especially when trying to lift heavy weight to earn the top spot at the Arnold Pro Strongman competition or become the World's Strongest Man. Björnsson achieved both of those feats over the past year, and it's no surprise that his training is only getting more impressive as time goes on. Here are a few of his most awe-inspiring training snaps.

10 of Hafþór 'The Mountain’ Björnsson's Craziest Feats of Strength on Instagram
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

Björnsson’s 440-pound strict press makes most gym rats’ squat look like nothing.

2 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

His “easy” 880-pound deadlifts are something most lifters could only dream of.

3 of 10

On bench, Thor reps out 440 pounds easily for sets of five.

4 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

Most people couldn’t squat even half of the 805 pounds Björnsson does for three reps.

 

5 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

For Björnsson, “getting used to” a heavy yoke on his back entails walking with over 1,000 pounds on his shoulders.

6 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

Even when it comes to circuit training, Thor goes heavy.

7 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

Even Thor’s spotters have to be strongman-material.

8 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

Nothing beats Björnsson’s world-record-setting 1,041-pound deadlift at the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival. 

9 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

A “light deload session” for Björnsson features 600-pound squats.

10 of 10
thorbjornsson / Instagram

Ahead of the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition, Björnsson pulled a massive truck with some hefty rope.

8 of 'The Mountain’s' Craziest Feats of Strength on Instagram
10 of The Mountain's Strongest Instagram Videos
Triple H
Triple H’s Top 10 WWE Moments
7 of Sylvester Stallone's Most Jacked Instagram Posts
Sly Stallone's Most Jacked Instagram Posts
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments