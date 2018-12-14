The 10 Most Memorable WWE Moments of 2018

WWE has no off-season—so week after week, month after month, fans get countless hours of TV and Network content seemingly without end. As a result, there is never a shortage of controversial, exciting, or regrettable moments for pro wrestling fans to look back on as each year comes to a close.

It’s fair to say that even by WWE’s own historical standards, 2018 has served up more than its share of significant moments, whether they happened during a show-stopping match, on the mic, or behind the scenes.

With that in mind, M&F has gone back through the year in WWE to bring you, in no particular order, the most jaw-dropping debuts, returns, announcements, and storyline progressions from the last 12 months.