10 Powerhouses You Need to Follow on Instagram

There’s no shame in admitting that watching absolute freaks of nature hoist ungodly amounts of weight is as fun (ok, sometimes more fun) as getting a lift in yourself. This is why we've compiled a list of our 10 favorite strong-like-bull lifters—comprised of seasoned vets and newbies—to watch on Instagram.

Nick & Zack Hadge
The Hadge Brothers // @hadge_brothers
This immaculately bearded pair of brethren—known as the Hadge Brothers—are comprised of Zack (age 26), the 2016 Amateur Arnold Classic Champion, and Nick (age 24), who is the 2016 Strongman Junior World Champion. Expect great things to come from these two young up-and-comers.
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson // @thorbjornsson
The Game of Thrones actor and 2018 Arnold Classic Champion and The World’s Strongest Man can crush a human skull and deadlift 880 pounds for two reps. 'Nuff said.
Eric Lilliebridge
Eric Lilliebridge // @ericlilliebridge

"The King of the 308's" is a competitive powerlifter who holds the current world record for the highest total—comprised of the bench press, deadlift, and squat combined—without wraps. It's 2,369 pounds with a 920-pound squat, 903-pound deadlift, and a 545-pound bench. 

Stefi Cohen
Stefi Cohen // @steficohen

Don't be mad, bro—powerlifter, Stefi Cohen probably (read: most definitely) lifts more than you. At 123 pounds, Cohen put on what is considered to be one of the best performances in powerlifting history by squatting 419 pounds, a new world record, benching 231 and deadlifting 507 at the WRPF Boss of Bosses V meet in Mountain View, CA.

Dmitry Klokov
Dmitry Klokov // @klokovd

A former Olympic weightlifting world champion (2005) and Olympic silver medalist (2008), Dmitry Klokov still throws enough weight around to make you ask yourself..."Do I even lift?"

Andrew Hause
Andrew Hause // @andrewhause

This elite powerlifter is 20 years old, has already squatted 901 pounds, and is built like a damn Hause. 

Instagram/larrywheels
Larry Wheels // @larrywheels

Larry "Wheels" Williams is the Michael Jordan of fitness, with a powerlifting world record (2,275 pound total at 275 pounds) and an NPC bodybuilding win. He also pulls off insane feats of strength like a 415-pound one-arm deadlift, a 225-pound one-arm bench press, and a 440-pound overhead strict press. Oh, and he's 23 years old. 

Jon Call
Jon Call // @Jujimufu

Better than his array of absurd lifts—which include weighted chair splits, farmer walk/deadlift supersets, and Indian squats—the best thing Jujimufu brings to Instagram is his infectious energy.

Cailer Woolam
Cailer Woolam // @doctor.deadlift

This savage can deadlift 915 pounds, with a double overhand grip and no straps, at 211 pounds. Woolam is a certified freak. 

Tom Finn
Tom Finn // @huckfinnbarbell

Finn has totaled 2,028 pounds at a bodyweight of 220, but this crazy SOB really made a name for himself by performing ridiculous stunts in his shed. 

