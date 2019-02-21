Courtesy of WWE

10 WWE Women Wrestlers Who Could Kick Your Ass

We don't suggest you call any of them 'Divas.'

Traditionally employed as eye-candy to prop up the men, decades passed by before grappling audiences realized that women could become serious wrestling superstars in their own right. This change in perceptions and abandonment of gender bias was driven by strong and pioneering ladies that proved themselves as equals. And whilst any woman that ever steps through the ropes needs more than a small measure of toughness, some women have gone above and beyond, setting the bar with their history making strength and skill.

Here, Muscle and Fitness takes a look at 10 female WWE Superstars that have inspired future generations by showing that they busted their ass, so that they could kick yours.

Kharma

Why so tough? Kia Stevens's personas have included “Awesome Kong” and “Amazing Kong” and she had a glittering career in Japan, where she won titles like the WWWA and AWA Women’s Championships. On signing with WWE, she took the name Kharma and made a name for herself by entering the 2012 Men’s Royal Rumble match. She left the company soon after, but there are many rumors that suggest Kia Stevens was not a woman to be messed with during her pro wrestling days, and such stories include an infamous incident where TNA sent her home following a backstage confrontation with Reby Hardy.

Though she's now known to millions of TV viewers for her role as the “Welfare Queen” on the hit series GLOW, Stevens was an intimidating pro wrestler long before she played one on Netflix.

Natalya

Why so tough? Nattie’s wrestling tutelage began in the “Dungeon” of Calgary, Alberta, Canada—the very same place that helped hone the skills of superstars like Bret “Hitman” Hart, Ken Shamrock, and Steve Blackman.

When you belong to the Hart family, you better be tough! With Grandpa Stu at the helm, the Dungeon was a place where many a scream could be heard from unsuspecting wrestling trainees. Natalya is not only a graduate of the Dungeon, but she has survived the monumental grind of more than 10 years on the road with WWE.

Chyna

Why so tough? Chyna broke gender boundaries in WWE back in the '90s and early 2000s, becoming the first woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship and enter a Royal Rumble match. But along with blazing a trail went the grind of competing with men on the live circuit, night after night, trading strikes that sometimes landed very hard. Chyna would frequently throw her much larger male opponents around the ring, displaying awesome power and showing genuine courage in a time dominated by the men.

Joanie “Chyna” Laurer died tragically in 2016 due to an overdose of alcohol and drugs, but will be forever remembered by WWE fans for being the strongest female force in the WWE Attitude Era, and one of the founding members of D-Generation X. In 2019, she will finally be recognized by the company, as it was announced that DX would be entered into the 2019 Hall of Fame class. 

Becky Lynch

Why so tough? Becky Lynch learned the craft of pro wrestling in the early 2000’s where the majority of trainees were men. She trained under Fergal Devitt (Finn Balor) and was taught a mixture of sports entertainment and mat-based technical wrestling under the NWA UK banner. She went on to compete all over the world, finding success in the notoriously “stiff” style of Japanese wrestling. On an episode of Monday Night RAW back in November, Becky sustained a broken nose and a concussion, but turned up for work the next day ready and eager to wrestle.

While WWE medics forced the “Lass Kicker” to take some time off and heal, her toughness only served to make her more popular with pro wrestling fans, who have long known that she is “The Man.”

Alundra Blayze

Why so tough? Alundra Blayze put female wrestling back on the map for WWE when she revived the Women’s Championship in 1993. Her run included some epic title defenses against some of Japan’s hardest hitters, including a classic confrontation with Bull Nakano at SummerSlam 1994. On leaving for WCW in 1995, Alundra showed no fear when she threw her WWE Women’s Championship belt in the trash on live television—an act that served as one of the first shots in the Monday Night Wars.

Real name, Debrah Anne Miceli, Alundra was known to many as Madusa before entering the WWE. She was a professional monster truck racer, and won her first freestyle competition in 2001 and was the first woman to win the Monster Jam World Finals in 2005. Now that’s badass.

Bettmann / Contributor
Mildred Burke

Why so tough? Mildred Burke was the pin-up girl that pinned them down and was often required to compete with both male and female challengers. Burke had an incredible physique, and impressed her trainer (and future husband), Billy Wolfe, by bodyslamming a male wrestler in her very first lesson.

Burke’s blend of strength and skill earned her the NWA Women’s Championship in 1935, a title that she would hold for a record 20 years. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

KMazur / Contributor
Mae Young

Why so tough? Mae Young was blasting through stereotypes while still in school, competing on the High School Boy’s Amateur Wrestling team and forging a career in pro wrestling under the training of The Fabulous Moolah. At a time when few men were accepting women into the fold, Mae earned her spot on pro wrestling events due to her undeniable skill as a grappler and as an entertainer.

Mae’s pro wrestling career began in the 1940’s and continued well into old age, where “The Queen” could still be seen making sporadic appearances on Monday Night RAW, including taking an infamous powerbomb through a table at the ripe old age of 77. While many WWE fans will remember Mae Young for her involvement in some pretty outlandish storylines during the Attitude Era, serious historians will recognize the influence that she had on generations of women who followed in her footsteps. WWE Network introduced the Mae Young Classic Women’s tournament in honor of those contributions.

Jacqueline

Why so tough? In addition to pro wrestling, Jackie is an experienced boxer and kickboxer. Those that want to tangle with this former WWE Superstar should consider that she holds a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo.

Like many tough females in pro wrestling, Jacqueline was never afraid to square up to the guys, and she dominated the women’s division wherever she went. Her accolades include 14 reigns as the USWA Women’s Championship, and twice winning the WWE Women’s Championship.

Shayna Baszler

Why so tough? Shayna Baszler was trained by former UFC Heavyweight Champion, John Barnett and has an MMA record of 15 wins and 11 losses. Of those 15 wins, 13 came by way of submission.

Baszler is the master of the hammerlock, and calls her submission sequence the “Schwing.” Having entered the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, Baszler made it all the way to the finals. She is currently enjoying her second reign as the NXT Women’s Champion, a feat that no other woman has accomplished.

Ronda Rousey

Why so tough? Having won prizes in judo, MMA, and pro wrestling, Ronda Rousey’s trophy cabinet speaks for itself. The “Baddest Woman on the Planet” is the real deal, and despite her eventual defeats in UFC, it is impossible to talk about strong women without bringing her up.

“Rowdy” Ronda’s accomplishments include a judo gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2007, and a bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Stepping away from judo, Rousey subsequently dominated the world of MMA, where she has a perfect 3-0 record for amateur competition. During her UFC career, Rousey racked up a very impressive 12-2-0 record. Now wowing WWE critics with the way she has taken to sports entertainment, Rousey is the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion, and seems destined to take part in the first ever all-women main event at WrestleMania 35. Can anyone stop her?

