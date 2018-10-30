(L)Rodin Eckenroth (M) Mark R. Millan (R)Bryan Steffy / Getty

14 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2018

Here are all of the celebrities who aren’t too old to celebrate Halloween.

Halloween 2018 has finally arrived and these celebrities came out to play. On this list, we have a ton of varying costumes, multiple parties, and several extremely creative celebrities. Some of your favorite entertainers like Victoria Justice went for the scary vibe, while others like Sean Combs went for the cool and calm look.  

Flip through and see which celebrity had the best costumes of the year. 

Kelli Berglund

Kicking things off is the multitalented Kelli Berglund who is best known for her role as Bree Davenport on the TV series Lab Rats. She elected to go with a red-hot devil costume this year. 

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice came to play this year as she somehow dressed as the Ouija board from the movie, and miraculously pulled it off. Her makeup and chest assisted in her bringing the spooky to the party. 

Kendall Jenner

On the flip side, Kendall Jenner didn’t elect to go scary, but instead decided to shoot for the iconic fembot from Austin Powers. This model absolutely crushed the look and left no doubt to exactly who she was going for. 

Demi Rose

Yet another classic look, Demi Rose decided to hit the streets this past weekend as a cat complete with a leather jacket and fishnet stockings.

Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville is living proof that there isn’t an age limit on celebrating Halloween. This TV star completely committed to a night out on the town in her costume.

Sean Combs

It’s only right that business mogul Sean Combs still manages to have on a suit even during Halloween. His tailored suit helps to nail the pilot look and made him a standout that evening. 

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn, who actually played a superhero in X-Men: Apocalypse, didn’t play it safe this year with this obscure costume. She was the character Goh Peik Lin from the movie Crazy Rich Asians, which released earlier this year. 

Chantel Jefferies

This stunning model made a statement this Halloween with a jet-black leather one-piece and leather heels. Not sure exactly what she was going for, but she looks stunning and definitely drew plenty of attention at the party.

Zoe Kravitz

This rising actress and musician somehow managed to play it cool, while going all-out for Halloween 2018. She crushed what looks like a sleepy vampire look, who is also into style, judging by the fur-lined loafers.

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert is the second devil on our list this year. His tattoos and collar add a bit of his own personality to this classic monster costume.

George Clooney

It’s only right that George Clooney jumped into a pilot costume. Clooney looks very natural in the look, and if I saw that guy the next time I was boarding a flight, I would feel completely comfortable with him as my pilot. 

View this post on Instagram

Kitana 🗡 #mortalkombat

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor completely embodied Kitana from Mortal Kombat. If a remake is in the works for the awful 1995 movie she definitely needs to be considered.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween 🎃 @postmalone

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Rita Ora

Based on sheer effort alone, pop-star Rita Ora may have won Halloween 2018. She captured the essence of Post Malone down to the cigarettes and black finger nails.

View this post on Instagram

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union wasn't lacking on the commitment end when she decided to pay homage to Gwen Stefani for her birthday party. This specific outfit is from the music video “Spiderwebs.”

 

