15 Extreme Celebrity Fitness Transformations

These stars bulked and cut (and bulked again) for the sake of their craft or their overall health.

Not every shredded celebrity has always been shredded.

In fact, some of the most ripped guys in Hollywood started as skinny or even overweight. But when a big role comes along that requires some major changes, these guys are up for the task.

See the six-pack abs, bulging muscles, and major transformations from Hollywood leading men like Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jonah Hill, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, plus many more.

Here are 15 guys that transformed their physiques for the sake of their craft.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has gone through multiple transformations, including for The Dark Knight Rises to play Bane, and for his role as an MMA fighter in Warrior. Check out what he has to say about his wild changes and the training he did for those films.

Jake Gyllenhaal

What He Did: Gyllenhaal gained 30 pounds and 15 pounds of muscle.

Why He Did It: To look and play the role of a world-champion boxer in the film Southpaw.

What He Ate: Fortunately, he didn’t have to go on a strict diet since he was working out like a beast. He simply ate carbs during the day and protein at night.

His Workout: At the beginning, Gyllenhaal worked out 3 hours a day. According to Yahoo, “After two months, the workouts got pushed to six hours a day: Three hours of boxing in the morning and three hours of strengthening, conditioning, and cardio at night.”

Plus: According to the film’s director, he was spending so much time in the gym and was so committed to the role that his relationship with Alyssa Miller ended.

Jake Says: "The amount of time you have to put into it, the sacrifice that you put into your body, it's not something that you're eager to do again. It's a huge commitment."

Difficulty Level: 8

Chris Hemsworth

What He Did: Hemsworth packed on 20 pounds of muscle by eating constantly.

Why He Did It: For his starring role in the action-packed blockbuster Thor.

What He Ate: Hemsworth opted for high-protein foods, but also relied on non-processed carbs like fruits to help rebuild muscle by slowing muscle protein breakdown. Fiber-rich vegetables helped his cardiovascular health and muscle recovery. He made sure that what he was eating counted, eating quinoa instead of rice since it has protein, healthy fats and fewer carbs.

His Workout: Before Thor, sports like surfing, boxing and rugby kept Hemsworth fit. But for the movie, he started getting serious about lifting, varying weight, reps and speed so that his muscles never got used to workouts. Even minor changes, such as swapping hand placement on a pull-up, can stimulate muscles in new ways. In fact, mixing things up is important no matter what kind of muscle gain you're looking for.

Plus: Hemsworth bulked up so much that he didn’t fit in any of his costumes.

Chris Says: "I feel as if I've been busy, but all I've been doing is eating all day. Eating when you're not hungry and taking in that amount of food is exhausting."

Difficulty Level: 7

Bradley Cooper

What He Did: Whipped himself into shape, piling on muscle and losing fat.

Why He Did It: For his role as Templeton "Faceman" Peck in The A-Team.

What He Ate: Cooper nixed all sugar, salt and flour and eliminated sandwiches. His diet allowed him to sculpt a tight midsection and eliminate stubborn fat.

His Workout: He spent two hours a day in the gym with a personal trainer doing lots of strength and core training. He used the "3-2-1 Method"—that’s three cardio circuits, two strength training circuits and one core workout, each for 10 minutes.

Also: speed-hiking up a famous trail in Vancouver that locals call "The Grind."

Plus: To boost his weight loss, Cooper gave up booze to cut calories and feel more energized for his ass-kicking workouts early in the morning.

Bradley Says: “It was the worst, but I would still make sandwiches. I would like cut a grape in half—this is so depressing—and I would put an almond inside, you know, to make a little sandwich. It was my big treat.”

Difficulty Level: 6

Nick Jonas

What He Did: Nick Jonas went through a major fitness transformation after breaking out as part of the Jonas Brothers music group. Starting off with a boy band-style image, Jonas transformed into a cut, jacked, and musclebound solo artist.

Why He Did It: Along with his success in the music industry, Jonas has gotten attention for his acting in films like Careful What You Wish For and Goat, and the mixed martial arts-centered television series Kingdom, getting himself in fantastic shape along the way with an intense fitness regimen.

 

Chris Pratt

Why He Did It: Chris Pratt’s gotten cut multiple times throughout his career, including in preparation for Zero Dark Thirty and Moneyball, but his transformation for Guardians of the Galaxy really got him in shape. Pratt dropped 60 pounds to play Star Lord, the badass leader of the Guardians.

What He Did: As Pratt put it to Men's Fitness, he did “Three to four hours a day of just consistent, ass-kicking hard work.” Pratt worked with a personal trainer doing sessions of P90X, boxing, kickboxing, running, swimming, as well as a triathalon to get in shape. Pratt worked with the trained six days and week to get set for Guardians and later Jurassic World.

What He Ate: Pratt changed around his diet, boosting things to consuming 4,000 calories per day to bulk up with lean muscle.

Chris Says: After losing the weight, Pratt said he's committed to remaining ripped: “It gave me a sense of absolute control."

Joe Manganiello

What He Did: Manganiello got totally ripped, bulking up and shedding fat. His abs alone deserve their own transformation article.

Why He Did It: Manganiello was hardly scrawny when he starred as Sophia Bush's love interest Owen Morello on the CW's One Tree Hill, but he had always wanted to get big and muscular. It wasn’t until taking on the role as True Blood werewolf Alcide that he took fitness really seriously, and the results speak for themselves.

What He Ate: Severely restricted his calorie intake, eating oatmeal, chicken, green beans, almonds, protein bars, apples and fish. 

His Workout: Manganiello worked out his chest and legs on Monday and Thursday, shoulders and biceps on Tuesday and Friday, and back and triceps on Wednesday and Saturday, and did 45 minutes of cardio every day before breakfast.

Joe Says: "I had a friend of mine call me and tell me that it was a girl’s birthday in his office and they got her a cake with my picture on it. A year ago I wasn’t on anybody’s cake. It makes me feel really good, and it makes me want to work even harder from a fitness standpoint.”

Difficulty Level: 7

Kevin Hart

What He Did: Hart built his upper body with his trainer Ron “Boss” Everline. By 2016, he'd become muscular, cut, and conditioned enough to run marathons.

Why He Did It: It’s not like Hart wasn’t fit when he first started as a stand-up comedian—but he was, as he said in his Men’s Fitness cover story, in “fake shape”: “I looked like I was in shape, but then you’d take off my shirt and it was like, ‘No, no, no.’”

His Workout: The superstar comedian has been working hard in the gym with Everline to build his strength, and he's even partnered with Nike to help promote running. Hart keeps things simple, which means no Olympic lifts or fancy machines—he uses the bench press, pushups, rows, curls, and dips in his training.

Plus: Hart showed off his action skills alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Central Intelligence and he may want to continue in the genre moving forward: “What’s the Kevin Hart version of Mission Impossible? What’s my [James] Bond?”

 

Gerard Butler

What He Did: Worked out intensely for four months, getting in sick, warrior shape, completely transforming his body and mind.

Why He Did It: For his role as King Leonidas in 300.

What He Ate: Butler watched what he ate, making sure to fuel up every couple of hours

His Workout: The 300-rep Spartan workout: 25 pull ups, 50 dead lifts with 135 pounds, 50 push-ups, 50 jumps on a 24-inch box, 50 floor wipers, 50 single-arm clean-and-presses using a 36-pound kettlebell and 25 more pull-ups (with no rest in between). For dessert, he’d engage in intense exercises like tire flipping and gymnastics-style ring training.

Plus: This routine is efficient but tough to keep up—after filming, Bulter went cold turkey on exercising and lost all the muscle. Now he just tries to keep things balanced with healthy eating and workouts that aren’t just fit for a king.

Gerard Says: “That was a great thing, to put on that cape and put on that helmet and not have to think, 'Shit, I should have trained more.' Instead, I was standing there feeling like a lion.”

Difficulty Level: 9

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill showed off his athletic, lean, wild new build while leaving the gym in June 2017. Hill changed things up for some upcoming roles, including in the show Maniac with Emma Stone.

Steve Harvey

What He Did: With trainer pal Lee Haney, Harvey started the 50 and Fly campaign, which encourages men 40 and older to tone up, slim down, eat right and stop whining that they’re too old to get in shape.

Why He Did It: On his 50th birthday, after his son called him an “old man” and a call-in listener on his radio show called him over the hill, he realized he wasn’t in the best shape. “My arms were just sitting there—just a piece of meat hanging there, with no curves in them, no definition. And I just got tired of looking at myself that way.”

What He Ate: In October, 2010, Harvey announced his goal to stick to the controversial “21 Pounds in 21 Days” detox diet program, where he didn’t eat or chew food for 21 days to quickly drop the pounds, sticking to an all-liquid diet.

His Workout: Harvey was always on his feet, moving from the treadmill and core stimulation to some serious lifting, including military dumbbell presses, bent-over rolls and lateral, frontal raise combos and lat pull-downs as well as other circiut training exercises like crunches and lunges.

Plus: Harvey follows two rules to achieve his fitness goals. The first was “eat for what you're about to do, not what you've done," meaning he ate carbs before a workout and small lean protein-rich meals if he was about to be sedentary for awhile. He also aimed to "stimulate, not annihilate," meaning he worked out intensely, but not so much so that he was destroying his body.

Harvey Says: "I tell jokes for a living. I'm not a body builder, I'm not a gym rat, I'm not spectacular, by any stretch of the imagination. For a 51-year-old guy, though, I'm pretty fly."

Difficulty Level: 6

Drew Carey

What He Did: The comedian, once famous for his chubbiness and thick, black glasses, lost 70 pounds in five months.

Why He Did It: Carey told US Weekly he was just “tired of being fat.”

What He Ate: Egg white, yogurt, fruit, lean meats and water.

The hardest part: No donuts.

His Workout: Carey gets advice from a trainer about what he should do, but he works out on his own, following a strict cardio program that involves lots of running.

Plus: He'd been diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes, but Carey says that after his transformation, he doesn’t have the disease anymore.

Drew Says: "I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker. No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind.”

Difficulty Level: 7

Christian Bale

What He Did: Bale dropped from 180 pounds to about 120 pounds. Then he bulked back up to 220 pounds.

Why He Did It: To portray an anorexic, insomniac factory worker in The Machinist, then to be Batman in The Dark Knight.

What He Ate: To lose the weight, Bale went into starvation mode, eating a can of tuna, an apple and... nothing else. Every day.

His Workout: To beef up after deflating himself for The Machinist, Bale had to kick-start his metabolism, which had been destroyed after starving himself. He used intense weight workouts, resistance training, and plyometric circuit training, adding in martial arts training and lots of sprints, lunges, squats, chin-ups and high pulls.

Plus: Bale wanted to get down to 100 pounds for The Machinist, but the movie producers told him it would be too detrimental to his health.

Christian Says: “I'd done American Psycho and I bulked up purely for that part. But people start just going, 'Oh yeah, that guy's a real workout fanatic,' and that's not me, that's Patrick Bateman. It was a nice way to kill that dead by just destroying your body completely.”

Difficulty Level: 10

John Goodman

What He Did: The Roseanne and Treme star dropped 100 pounds.

Why He Did It: The actor told PEOPLE he simply wanted to live life better.

What He Ate: Goodman didn’t stick to a strict diet—he just was more aware of eating healthy foods. He did cut out all alcohol and sugar.

His Workout: John started running and doing other cardio workouts six days a week.

Plus: John’s idea wasn’t to change his eating and exercise habits and then watch the weight peel off, it was to change his philosophy toward eating and exercise first. It wasn’t how far he had run or how much protein he had eaten, it was how he had stayed committed to his new healthy lifestyle that made him drop pounds. John’s secret weapon? A food journal. He wrote down everything he ate, which kept him honest and on track toward his goals.

John Says: "I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste. It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you're going to eat next."

Difficulty Level: 4

Michael Moore

What He Did: Checking into Pritikin Longevity Center and Spa, a $4500-a-week luxury weight loss spa in Miami, helped the director of Fahrenheit 9/11 and Sicko shed 70 pounds.

Why He Did It: Moore just got sick of being overweight and wanted to get healthy.

What He Ate: Fiber-heavy foods (at least 35 grams a day!), making sure he was fueling himself with stuff heavy in weight but low in calories. Roger Ebert got Moore hooked on Pritikin, which theorizes that eating heavy foods naturally creates the same thing as gastric bypass, making you feel full faster. When he was most serious about losing weight, he cut out salt, white flour and sugar.

His Workout: You won’t see Moore at the gym doing the 300-rep Spartan workout—his main focus was to “eat less crap and move around more.” Hey. It’s better than nothing.

Plus: Moore says all overweight people have three things in common: “We all drink diet soda but never lose any weight because it's so packed with sodium that it actually works against you, because it's breaking down the cellular structure by retaining fluid; number two, overweight people sleep less than seven hours a night, they never get a full night's sleep, which causes eating during the day to make up for it because you're tired, you need energy; and number three, we never eat. We put off eating because we're trying to not eat and then we get hungry by not eating.

Michael Says: “Where I come from in the Midwest, I’m considered normal. That’s not good.”

Difficulty Level: 3 for the "eating less crap and moving around more," 1 for blowing thousands on an expensive weight loss spa retreat.

 

