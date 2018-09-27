15 of Sylvester Stallone's Best Throwbacks on Instagram

John Springer Collection / Getty

Sylvester Stallone is a fitness icon, thanks to his starring roles in films like Rocky and First Blood in the '70s and '80s, so it's no surprise that the still-jacked 72-year-old actor often shares throwback photos from his early days in Hollywood. 

Stallone already boasts a laundry list of film roles, but he's still hard at work on his most iconic franchises. With Creed II premiering this November and Rambo 5 about to start filming, he's as busy as ever. And if his social media is any indication, he's working hard in the gym to keep up.

If your favorite Stallone roles are those of decades past, a quick look through his Instagram account will provide seemingly endless throwbacks from his many roles, both well-known and under-the-radar. Here, we round up some of our favorites.

Leading up to filming for the fifth installment in the Rambo franchise, Stallone has been sharing plenty of John Rambo throwbacks.

Stallone threw back to Lords of Flatbush with this photo alongside Henry Winkler.

In Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Conan the Barbarian days and Sly’s Rambo days, both actors were jacked. 

Hang on ! Rambo will be saddling up soon!

In another badass Rambo throwback, Sly shows off his knack for horsemanship.

With three days to go before filming for Rambo 5, Stallone shared another shot from his earlier days.

Stallone’s still ripped at 72, but in this old photo, his upper body is insanely jacked.

Stallone poses outside a movie theater where Rocky is about to premiere.

Happy birthday to my good friend and great humanitarian!

If you'd told us that Stallone and a Hawaiian-shirt-clad Schwarzenegger had once danced cheek-to-cheek, we wouldn't have believed it. Thankfully, there's photographic evidence.

Stallone shared a throwback from his early Rocky days, showing the scene in which Rocky Balboa takes down Spider Rico.

Even behind the scenes, Stallone was hard at work during filming for First Blood.

Stallone does some speed bag work in this Rocky throwback.

In The Expendables, Stallone starred alongside a heavy-hitting cast, including Jet Li, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Steve Austin, and Mickey Rourke.

Stallone shared this throwback of himself and Bruce Willis just before the release Willis’s Death Wish, which premiered in March 2018. 

Stallone is no stranger to a good workout. In this 1976 throwback, he preps to hit the ring on-screen as Rocky. 

Stallone is known for his impressive arms, and this photo explains why.

