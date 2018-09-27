15 of Sylvester Stallone's Best Throwbacks on Instagram

Sylvester Stallone is a fitness icon, thanks to his starring roles in films like Rocky and First Blood in the '70s and '80s, so it's no surprise that the still-jacked 72-year-old actor often shares throwback photos from his early days in Hollywood.

Stallone already boasts a laundry list of film roles, but he's still hard at work on his most iconic franchises. With Creed II premiering this November and Rambo 5 about to start filming, he's as busy as ever. And if his social media is any indication, he's working hard in the gym to keep up.

If your favorite Stallone roles are those of decades past, a quick look through his Instagram account will provide seemingly endless throwbacks from his many roles, both well-known and under-the-radar. Here, we round up some of our favorites.