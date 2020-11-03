If you don’t plan on trekking to the Sunshine State to soak in Olympia Weekend 2020 (Dec. 15-20), don’t worry. There are plenty of ways to catch all of the action on- and off-stage of the Super Bowl of bodybuilding while you hunker down at home if you pony up a few bucks for a pay-per-view on any of these platforms:

iPhone

Apple TV

Android devices

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

All set with your tech? Perfect. Now you can choose the PPV package that suits your needs. From free to $50, there’s truly something for every fitness and bodybuilding enthusiast:

#1. Premium Package

Dates: Thurs., Dec. 17 — Sun., Dec. 20

Price: $49.95 ($59.95 after 12/8)

Order the Premium Package

Premium Package includes livestreams of:

Olympia Press Conference (12/17)

Meet the Olympians (12/17)

Pre-judging and evening shows from Mr. Olympia, Ms. Olympia, 212, Men’s Physique, Women’s Physique, Classic Physique, Wheelchair, Fitness, Figure, Bikini (12/18-12/19)

SuperStar Seminar (12/20)

#2. Amateur Olympia Package

Rising stars and future Olympia greats from all over the world compete for a select number of IFBB Pro League Pro Cards.

Dates: Tues, Dec. 15 – Wed., Dec 16

Price: $24.95

Order the Amateur Olympia Package

Amateur Package includes livestreams of:

Amateur Olympia events: Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Women’s Physique, Figure, Bikini, and Wellness.

#3. The Fan Channel

Dates: Thurs. Dec., 17 — Sat., Dec., 20

Price: FREE!

Order The Fan Channel

The Fan Channel includes livestreams of:

Olympia Press Conference (12/17)

Meet the Olympians (12/17)

Olympia Pavilion (12/17 – 12/20)

For more information, visit olympiaproductions.com.