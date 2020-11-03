If you don’t plan on trekking to the Sunshine State to soak in Olympia Weekend 2020 (Dec. 15-20), don’t worry. There are plenty of ways to catch all of the action on- and off-stage of the Super Bowl of bodybuilding while you hunker down at home if you pony up a few bucks for a pay-per-view on any of these platforms:

  • iPhone
  • Apple TV
  • Android devices
  • Android TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Roku

All set with your tech? Perfect. Now you can choose the PPV package that suits your needs. From free to $50, there’s truly something for every fitness and bodybuilding enthusiast:

#1. Premium Package

Dates: Thurs., Dec. 17 — Sun., Dec. 20
Price: $49.95 ($59.95 after 12/8)
Order the Premium Package

Premium Package includes livestreams of:

  • Olympia Press Conference (12/17)
  • Meet the Olympians (12/17)
  • Pre-judging and evening shows from Mr. Olympia, Ms. Olympia, 212, Men’s Physique, Women’s Physique, Classic Physique, Wheelchair, Fitness, Figure, Bikini (12/18-12/19)
  • SuperStar Seminar (12/20)

#2. Amateur Olympia Package

Rising stars and future Olympia greats from all over the world compete for a select number of IFBB Pro League Pro Cards.

Dates: Tues, Dec. 15 – Wed., Dec 16
Price: $24.95
Order the Amateur Olympia Package

Amateur Package includes livestreams of:
Amateur Olympia events: Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Women’s Physique, Figure, Bikini, and Wellness.

#3. The Fan Channel

Dates: Thurs. Dec., 17 — Sat., Dec., 20
Price: FREE!
Order The Fan Channel

The Fan Channel includes livestreams of:

  • Olympia Press Conference (12/17)
  • Meet the Olympians (12/17)
  • Olympia Pavilion (12/17 – 12/20)

