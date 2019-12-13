Olympia Expansion Continues in 2020

While the 2019 Olympia Weekend continues to garner headlines, our team here at Olympia headquarters is working every day to develop the Olympia in ways that go far beyond the annual Las Vegas main event. Here’s an update on some of the ways we are expanding as we prepare to take the Olympia to new heights in 2020.

The Global Evolution

Our Amateur Olympia program continues to gain momentum as we expand into several new territories. Sanctioned by the NPC Worldwide, these events are among the most successful amateur competitions in the world, giving athletes the chance to compete for the prestigious Amateur Olympia title along with opportunities to gain entry into the IFBB Professional League. In 2019, nearly 5,000 athletes competed at Amateur Olympia events in 11 countries. With new destinations set to be announced in early 2020, Amateur Olympia’s have already been held in Tunisia, South Korea, Colombia, Spain, China, Portugal, England, Brazil, India and Japan.

Olympia TV

As part of a fully integrated media expansion, 2020 will mark the launch of Olympia TV, a new online destination built on a YouTube platform providing fans with a comprehensive offering of Olympia-themed content at no charge. Olympia TV will feature an assortment of original programming and event-oriented content, including replays of prior Olympia webcasts, posing routines, contest preparation, and training routines, along with news/talk formats. Keep an eye out for announcements in late December!

Merchandise

Until now, the only way to purchase officially licensed Olympia apparel was to travel to Olympia Weekend. Now, for the very first time, we are pleased to announce the launch of a year-round online merchandise store featuring a large assortment of designer Olympia branded shirts, hats, jackets and accessories. Finally, your chance to stock up on Olympia gear...just in time for the holidays!

Big Stars = Big Audiences

In recent years, big name celebs have been spotted making the rounds during Olympia Weekend. From Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson to Mario Lopez and Shaquille O’Neill, keep an eye out for more of your favorites to join us in September as we strive to reach new audiences in 2020 and beyond.

Visit MrOlympia.com for all the latest….including your chance to secure early tickets for the 56th Olympia Weekend!