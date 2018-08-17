7 of Sylvester Stallone's Most Jacked Instagram Posts

Ever since his iconic depiction of fictional boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise, Sylvester Stallone has motivated movie fans and athletes around the globe. His status as a physique inspiration was arguably solidified when he sported an absolutely shredded build as John Rambo in First Blood.

But Stallone's lifting days aren't over. At 72, he's gearing up for the fifth installment of the Rambo franchise, and he's not messing around when it comes to his workouts. Even off the big screen, Stallone has a solid social media presence, with over 7 million followers on Instagram alone. His workout and motivational posts inspire millions of fans to shoot for the stars, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

