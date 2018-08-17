7 of Sylvester Stallone's Most Jacked Instagram Posts

TriStar/Getty Images

Ever since his iconic depiction of fictional boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise, Sylvester Stallone has motivated movie fans and athletes around the globe. His status as a physique inspiration was arguably solidified when he sported an absolutely shredded build as John Rambo in First Blood. 

But Stallone's lifting days aren't over. At 72, he's gearing up for the fifth installment of the Rambo franchise, and he's not messing around when it comes to his workouts. Even off the big screen, Stallone has a solid social media presence, with over 7 million followers on Instagram alone. His workout and motivational posts inspire millions of fans to shoot for the stars, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. 

Check out some of Stallone's most inspiring gym posts and follow him on Instagram at @officialslystallone.

Since the release of the first Rocky film in 1976, the story of Stallone's iconic, titular character has motivated people around the globe to chase their goals.

In 1982, Stallone depicted former Green Beret John Rambo in First Blood, another role that's since become a cultural icon.

Stallone has maintained his fitness over the years and still flexes his action chops in franchises like The Expendables and Escape Plan.

Stallone is reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in the upcoming Creed II. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as heavyweight champ Adonis Creed, son of Rocky's late friend and opponent, Apollo Creed.

Stallone has also made cameos in plenty of films and shows over the years, including an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Stallone often works out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Nearly 40 years after the first Rocky hit theaters, Stallone was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the iconic boxer in Creed. The actor once again proved that hard work always pays off, no matter your age.

