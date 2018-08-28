8 Extreme Celebrity Physique Transformations

Joe Manganiello

Manganiello got totally ripped, bulking up and shedding fat. His abs alone deserve their own transformation article. The actor was hardly scrawny when he starred as Sophia Bush's love interest Owen Morello on The CW's One Tree Hill, but he had always wanted to get big and muscular. It wasn’t until taking on the role of True Blood werewolf Alcide that he took fitness seriously, and the results speak for themselves.

When it came to food, he restricted his calorie intake, eating oatmeal, chicken, green beans, almonds, protein bars, apples, and fish. The actor stuck to a strict fitness routing, working out his chest and legs on Monday and Thursday, shoulders and biceps on Tuesday and Friday, and back and triceps on Wednesday and Saturday. He even did 45 minutes of cardio every day before breakfast.

"I had a friend of mine call me and tell me that it was a girl’s birthday in his office and they got her a cake with my picture on it," said Manganiello. "A year ago I wasn’t on anybody’s cake. It makes me feel really good, and it makes me want to work even harder from a fitness standpoint.”