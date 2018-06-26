The 8 Insanely Fit Male Athletes in ESPN's 2018 Body Issue

Over the years, ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue has featured hundreds of athletes tastefully baring it all to highlight the fact athletes come in all shapes and sizes. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the issue, and 16 elite athletes are gracing its pages. Online, the photos, videos, and interviews are presented in a unique, immersive gallery.

This year's Body Issue athletes include the likes of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, golf legend Greg Norman, and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon. The men and women featured in the issue all have unique stories, and they're all the inspiration you need to pursue your own dreams, athletic or otherwise. To celebrate the 10-year milestone, ESPN is also airing a documentary called BODY10: A Decade of ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue, that will air on Thursday, July 5 on ESPN.

Click through for some of the best behind-the-scenes moments from the guys of the 2018 Body Issue, and check out the strong, empowering women here.

ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue is already available at ESPN.com and hits newsstands on Friday, June 29.