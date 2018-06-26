ESPN The Magazine/Martin Schoeller/Sophy Holland/Peter Hapak

The 8 Insanely Fit Male Athletes in ESPN's 2018 Body Issue

The annual issue rounds up some of the fittest current and former athletes around. Here's a sneak peek.

Over the years, ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue has featured hundreds of athletes tastefully baring it all to highlight the fact athletes come in all shapes and sizes. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the issue, and 16 elite athletes are gracing its pages. Online, the photos, videos, and interviews are presented in a unique, immersive gallery

This year's Body Issue athletes include the likes of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, golf legend Greg Norman, and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon. The men and women featured in the issue all have unique stories, and they're all the inspiration you need to pursue your own dreams, athletic or otherwise. To celebrate the 10-year milestone, ESPN is also airing a documentary called BODY10: A Decade of ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue, that will air on Thursday, July 5 on ESPN.

Click through for some of the best behind-the-scenes moments from the guys of the 2018 Body Issue, and check out the strong, empowering women here.

ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue is already available at ESPN.com and hits newsstands on Friday, June 29.

ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Saquon Barkley

Barkley is a running back for the New York Giants.

ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel is a Cy Young award-winning pitcher for the Houston Astros, who won the 2017 World Series.

ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Greg Norman

Greg Norman is a Hall of Fame golfer; he's maintained his athletic physique into his early 60s.

ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic is a Swedish pro soccer player who plays forward on the LA Galaxy.

ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Adam Rippon

Rippon is an Olympic bronze medalist figure skater.

ESPN The Magazine/Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz
Jerry Rice

Rice is a former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns is a center for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Yasiel Puig

Puig is a right fielder for the LA Dodgers.

