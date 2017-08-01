8 of 'The Mountain’s' Manliest Moments on Instagram

The lat pulldown. It's a favorite among lifters at all levels due to its effectiveness and targeting the all-important latissimus muscles.
So it's no surprise then that strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson can be seen knocking out a few reps at the gym. What does cause us to do a double take, however, is the unorthodox position he uses to perform the popular lat-building exercise. In this video posted on Björnsson's Instagram page, you'll see "Thor" forgoing the machine's seat, and parking his rear on the floor. Thor sums it up best in just a few words:
"Story of my life... #TooBig."
However, big does have its advantages as well, especially when trying to lift heavy weights in an attempt to earn the top spot at the Arnold Pro Strongman competition. Here are a few of Björnsson's herculean efforts to move a massive amount of weight.
Today is a good day This was the last event of day 1 of the Arnold Pro Strongman competition in Warwick Canada. Atlas stones 1st place This was the 5th event of the day and I finished equal first with Vytautas Lalas. Tomorrow we do it all again. 5 more events. Wish me luck #arnoldprostrongman #canada @australianstrengthcoach @vytautas.lalas