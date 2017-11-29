8 Stunning Photos of WWE's Dana Brooke

Courtesy of WWE

Dana Brooke is a woman of many talents. While she may be best known as a WWE superstar (having graduated from the developmental NXT branch to the Raw brand), she's also made a name for herself in the world of bodybuilding—placing fifth in this year's Arnold Classic in the international category. She even had a short career as a diver, and was a gymnast for 18 years.

Whether she's facing Charlotte or Natalya in the ring or showing off on the stage, Brooke has built a legion of fans thanks to her striking physique and athleticism. In honor of her birthday, we've rounded up some of her best photos.