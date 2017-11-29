News

8 Stunning Photos of WWE's Dana Brooke

We celebrate the 'Raw' superstar and Arnold Classic competitor's impressive athleticism.

Courtesy of WWE

Dana Brooke is a woman of many talents. While she may be best known as a WWE superstar (having graduated from the developmental NXT branch to the Raw brand), she's also made a name for herself in the world of bodybuilding—placing fifth in this year's Arnold Classic in the international category. She even had a short career as a diver, and was a gymnast for 18 years.

Whether she's facing Charlotte or Natalya in the ring or showing off on the stage, Brooke has built a legion of fans thanks to her striking physique and athleticism. In honor of her birthday, we've rounded up some of her best photos.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Brooke competes in the Fitness International Category on day two of the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, OH, on March 6, 2015.

Courtesy of WWE

Brooke fights Bayley on Oct. 30, 2016.

Courtesy of WWE

Brooke flexes her biceps on WWE Raw on April 24, 2017.

Courtesy of WWE

Brooke competes against Bayley in an arm wrestling contest.

Courtesy of WWE

Brooke clashes with Alicia Fox on WWE Raw on April 24, 2017.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Brooke competes in the Fitness International category at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, OH, on March 6, 2015.

Courtesy of WWE

Brooke flexes before facing Asuka.

