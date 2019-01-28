JB Lacroix / Contributor / Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Is Following in His Footsteps, and We Can't Wait to See Where He Goes

Joseph Baena has clearly inherited his dad's genes and work ethic, but only time will tell if he'll measure up to his legendary father.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is easily the most recognizable bodybuilder of all time, so it's no surprise that at least one of his children is considering following in the seven-time Mr. Olympia's footsteps. Schwarzenegger's 21-year-old son, Joseph Baena, who clearly inherited his dad's looks and build, started bodybuilding about a year ago, and his progress so far is pretty impressive.

Baena, a student at Pepperdine University, started posting photos and videos of his workouts and posing on Instagram as he got into bodybuilding, and he's garnered tons of support from followers who constantly compare him to his father. In a YouTube video with famous bodybuilder Mike "The Titan" O'Hearn, the Austrian Oak's prodigy even revealed that he definitely wants to try doing a competition. In just a year, he's done some serious training without any coaching, so he definitely has potential to grow in the sport. 

Filling Schwarzenegger's massive, legendary silhouette won't be easy—even for someone with a fair share of his genetics and a solid work ethic—but Baena is well on his way. Check out some of his best fitness posts, and follow his journey on Instagram at @projoe2.

Just a lil thicc

Like Father, Like Son

If you think this photo looks familiar, you're not alone. When Baena posted this shot of himself striking one of his dad's iconic poses, more than 12,000 users liked it and over 700 commented. Some loved his interpretation of the pose, while others criticized his physique and his decision to copy Schwarzenegger. To be fair, Baena has only been pursuing bodybuilding for about a year, and the photo of Schwarzenegger in question was taken in the mid-'70s after he'd already won six Olympias. We say give the kid some time to catch up. 

Before and After

This mirror selfie may look like the "after" photo of most people's dreams, but it's apparently Baena's "before" shot. He recently shared the photo, which he says is from a year ago, and revealed that it's the moment he decided he wanted to pursue bodybuilding. He weighed in under 185lbs at the time, and his current goal is to hit 215lbs.

Fine Tuning His Physique

Even without a coach, Baena is progressing quickly on his mission to get big. It looks like he's got serious potential, especially if he decides to tap one of the industry's top trainers to fine-tune his nutrition and build his physique. 

Dad's Golden Boy

The resemblance between Baena and his father is undeniable, and so is the fact that Gold's Gym has been the Mecca of Bodybuilding since the days when Schwarzenegger himself graced the Olympia stage. These days, aspiring bodybuilders still flock to the legendary gym to craft their dream physique.

Back it up!

Road to Bodybuilding

Baena's bodybuilding posts are filled with positive comments and comparisons to his dad's famous physique. At just 21, Baena is still young, and many commenters are encouraging him to follow the same path that Schwarzenegger did in his prime. 

Ready to Compete?

Four-time Mr. Universe and former competitive powerlifter Mike O'Hearn worked out with Baena at Gold's, and the pair released two YouTube videos on O'Hearn's page documenting the training session. In the video, Baena says he definitely wants to try doing a competition, most likely in the Men's Classic Physique division.

Physique Power

Baena raised eyebrows when he hashtagged #classicphysique on this set of videos. He's said he wants to try doing a show, but it remains to be seen whether he'll stick with it and become a powerhouse in the Men's Classic Physique division. 

Back to the Golden Era

Based on his Instagram posts, Baena has been working out for about a year. Despite the short timeframe, it looks like his dad's genetics plus his dedication to the gym have done him well in his quest to build a Golden Era-style physique.

Beach Days

Baena credits tug-of-war with a pumped upper body in this beach shot, which looks like a throwback to Arnold's Muscle Beach days. 

Fully Flexed

Much like his dad back in the day, it seems that Baena is always flexing. But let's face it: You would, too, if your physique were on its way to being a dead ringer for a young Schwarzenegger's.

