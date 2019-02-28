Bodybuilder Jeff Everson Has Died

Jeff Everson, owner of Planet Muscle magazine and one-time editor-in-chief of Muscle & Fitness has died. He was 68. A bodybuilding and powerlifting competitor, at his peak Everson won the Masters Nationals, NCP bodybuilding competition and placed 6th in the Master Division for Mr. Universe.

Everson was married to six-time, Ms. Olympia champion Cory Everson, who is considered one of the best female bodybuilders of all time. Although the couple was divorced, they remained very supportive of one another throughout the years, up until his sudden death on Feb. 25.

His sudden passing was a result of natural causes, according to reports. In an interview with TMZ, Everson's family said that he was complaining of leg and foot pain prior to his death, but he suspected it was from powerlifting and nothing serious, according to the report.

“I’m just very sorry to see that he’s gone,” said bodybuilder Ric Drasin, who posted a tribute video to his late friend.

Here's a blast from the past as Everson demonstrates a combination curl/press to work biceps and deltoids in one exercise.

Our hearts go out to Everson’s family and friends.