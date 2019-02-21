Chris Hemsworth Will Play Hulk Hogan in Netflix Biopic

Chris Hemsworth is set to portray Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic directed by Todd Phillips (Joker, Hangover trilogy).

The biopic, which will also unite Phillips with Joker-co-writer Scott Silver—along with writer John Pollono—won’t focus on Hogan’s entire life but on his early days in the Florida state wrestling circuit through his rise in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and the origins of Hulkamania in the 1980s.

Terry Gene Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) was the face of the WWF in the 1980s and beyond, from his famous bouts with Andre the Giant and Randy “Macho Man” Savage to his later returns to the WWE.

The project is reportedly in its final stages of a deal with Netflix. The film is being produced by Eric Bischoff and Hemsworth, in addition to Phillips and Bradley Cooper, under their banner Joint Effort, and Michael Sugar, under his Netflix-based Sugar23.

We're sure Hemsworth, who recently launched a new fitness app, will work on bulking up more for the Hogan film. For now, you can catch him when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.