Eddie Hall Looks Unrecognizable in This Throwback Photo

At his peak, 2017 World’s Strongest Man and all-around funnyman Eddie “The Beast” Hall weighed in at more than 440 pounds. And while a good bit of that was muscle, a lot of it was fat, too. Since then, he’s slimmed down to 358 pounds and even sported some abs for a bit.
Still, the Briton has never been what you could call “lean,” because lifting Atlas stones and pulling trucks on a regular basis requires being pretty massive.
That’s why you may be surprised to learn there was once a time when Hall was not only strong, but also pretty svelte. He recently uploaded a throwback photo of himself at 16 years old, and you’d be hard-pressed to recognize him.
Take a look:
Hall said he weighed 224 pounds in the photo, and it looks like it was mostly muscle. That's insane shape for a 16-year-old to be in, and it proves that Hall has always lived up to his nickname.
He now weighs in between 358 and 380 pounds, and is on a mission to decrease his body fat while maintaining his body weight. Hall frequently uploads videos of himseld training alongside Irish comedian Paddy McGuinness and actor/gym owner Martyn Ford, documenting some absolutely brutal sessions.
Here’s one where Hall encourages McGuinness through a set of leg extensions.
“Every time he moves, he makes noises I have never heard before,” McGuinness’ wife joked in the comments. “I think he’s in pain today.” It's no surprise that working out with the man who once deadlifted 500kg (1,102 pounds) isn't easy.
Hall recently starred in the History Channel show The Strongest Man in History along four-time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw, Robert Oberst, and Nick Best. The season finale of the show, which featured the quartet displaying brutish feats of strengths while trying to break longtime records, recently aired on the channel.
You can see some highlights from the show on the History Channel’s YouTube.