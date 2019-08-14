Eddie Hall Looks Unrecognizable in This Throwback Photo

At his peak, 2017 World’s Strongest Man and all-around funnyman Eddie “The Beast” Hall weighed in at more than 440 pounds. And while a good bit of that was muscle, a lot of it was fat, too. Since then, he’s slimmed down to 358 pounds and even sported some abs for a bit.

Still, the Briton has never been what you could call “lean,” because lifting Atlas stones and pulling trucks on a regular basis requires being pretty massive.

That’s why you may be surprised to learn there was once a time when Hall was not only strong, but also pretty svelte. He recently uploaded a throwback photo of himself at 16 years old, and you’d be hard-pressed to recognize him.

Take a look:

Hall said he weighed 224 pounds in the photo, and it looks like it was mostly muscle. That's insane shape for a 16-year-old to be in, and it proves that Hall has always lived up to his nickname.

He now weighs in between 358 and 380 pounds, and is on a mission to decrease his body fat while maintaining his body weight. Hall frequently uploads videos of himseld training alongside Irish comedian Paddy McGuinness and actor/gym owner Martyn Ford, documenting some absolutely brutal sessions.

Here’s one where Hall encourages McGuinness through a set of leg extensions.