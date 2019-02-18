News
Every 'Fast & Furious’ Movie, Ranked Worst to Best
Love them or hate them, but the popularity of the Fast and Furious franchise is undeniable.
What started out as an awfully flawed boy racer film has completely exploded into seven more movies that have generated more than $3.9 billion. These summer blockbusters are nitrous-filled escapism for casual viewers, eye candy for the car enthusiast, and pack a moral punch that shouldn't be overlooked. Things have moved fast for the Furious franchise, and every movie after the first film in 2001 has been even bigger and more ridiculous to the point were a submarine was part of the last action scene in 2017's The Fate of the Furious.
These movies have gotten so popular that Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who weren’t even original cast members, have been handed their own spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters August 2. As for the main story line, Fast & Furious 9 is slated for a 2020 release, while a pending final film would release in 2021 if it gets the go-ahead. So, until the release of those films, we have eight films that need to be ranked.