Every 'Fast & Furious’ Movie, Ranked Worst to Best

5. Furious 7

Release Date: April 3, 2015

The Movie: After completing the mission and receiving amnesty in Fast & Furious 6, the crew is attempting to continue normal lives until Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), brother of Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) arrives on the scene. Shaw is on a mission to hunt and kill the gang for nearly killing his brother. Dom is offered assistance with capturing Shaw, only if he helps to obtain God’s Eye, which is a high-level tracking program similar to the one in the Dark Knight. Through a series of explosions, car chases, and near misses, both Shaw and the God’s Eye are obtained.

The Verdict: Whenever a franchise starts to go in the past and alter timelines, I’m already one foot out the door (Fast & Furious 6 gets a pass, because Letty shouldn't have been killed off to begin with). So instead of Han (Sung Kang) being killed by a rival gang in Tokyo Drift, he was actually hunted down by Shaw. I’m not buying it. That aside, one of the action scenes involved jumping a multi-million dollar Lykan HyperSport through multiple buildings in Dubai. Understandably, they have to up the action for every movie, but that was a reach.

Just like most of the other films, it’s being held up by its ensemble cast that manages to tie the craziness together. This movie is also home to the most emotional scene in the franchise when the road splits between the late Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, with "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa playing in the background. Plus, the montage of his clips from previous movies makes it almost impossible to make it through without dropping a few tears (assuming you watched the six prior movies).