Get to the Choppa and Win Some Life Coaching From Arnold Schwarzenegger

Considering a life coach to help steer you in the right direction? Then you'll want someone who exudes strength, confidence, compassion, and plenty of know-how when it comes to navigating life's many challenges. Maybe someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger—or, better yet, how about Schwarzenegger himself?

Yes, the real live Austrian Oak is once again offering his life-coaching services to a lucky fan. Imagine hanging out with the world's greatest bodybuilder and action hero as he shares valuable life lessons that only the awesome Arnold possibly can.

Along with getting the chance to smoke some cigars while soaking up the worldly knowledge of the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, the selected winner will also be flown to Los Angeles along with a friend and put up in a four-star hotel.

Even if your path is clear and it's all smooth sailing, this is an opportunity you won't want to miss. Along with some serious motivation that's sure to inspire you to be your best self, there's a very good chance you’ll hear Arnold say “Get to the choppa” as you prepare to embark on a helicopter ride over the City of Angels.

It's all for a great cause that supports After-School All-Stars; a leading national provider of year-round, school-based, comprehensive after-school programs.

Click HERE to learn more about the organization, and to throw your hat in the ring for a chance to spend the day with Arnold.

By the way, this isn't the first time The Terminator has flexed his muscles to bring attention to his favorite cause. You may recall that, a few years back, he got behind the wheel of a tank to promote After-School All-Stars.