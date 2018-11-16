Hafþór Björnsson Squats 880 Pounds In Preparation for His First Powerlifting Meet

At 400 pounds, haters may say that Hafþór Björnsson’s 880-pound squat is only double his bodyweight, but 880 pounds is 880 pounds—and it’s damn impressive.

The 2018 World’s Strongest Man winner is not—I repeat, NOT—a powerlifter. His deadlift is strong because it has to be in order to pick up all those heavy objects off of the floor at various strongman shows, but to be a relatively untrained squatter moving that kind of weight is a testament to his raw strength. (Think about it, “Thor” rarely has to squat any deeper than a quarter-squat to pick up a yolk or press a log overhead).

But it’s a good thing he’s practicing, since he’s competing in “Thor’s Powerlifting Challenge” meet on December 15 in Laugardalshöll, Reykjavík, Iceland. We’ll keep you looped in with his progress and results at the meet, but until then, take a look at this impressive squat.