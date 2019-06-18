Henry Cavill Reminds Us You Don’t Need Massive Weights to Make Gains

Henry Cavill is no stranger to lifting heavy, but that's not the only key to his comic book physique. Yesterday, Cavill—known for playing the Man of Steel— took to Instagram to show us a quick throwback to when he was in Budapest training for his starring role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher TV series. He made it a point to show that you can still build some superhero arms, even if you're not using the largest weights on the rack. Take a look.

Long story short, don’t feel self-conscious if you’re at the gym lifting smaller weights—the fact that you’re at the gym at all is what really matters. Plus, if you have the right workout plan in place, lifting lighter weights will actually help you grow. So the next time you’re dragging your feet to the gym, think to yourself, "What would Superman do?"