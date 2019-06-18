Henry Cavill Reminds Us You Don’t Need Massive Weights to Make Gains

Henry Cavill is no stranger to lifting heavy, but that's not the only key to his comic book physique. Yesterday, Cavill—known for playing the Man of Steel— took to Instagram to show us a quick throwback to when he was in Budapest training for his starring role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher TV series. He made it a point to show that you can still build some superhero arms, even if you're not using the largest weights on the rack. Take a look.
Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn't take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it's not the weight that matters, it's the workout. So if you're shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don't be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that's using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he'd open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff
Long story short, don’t feel self-conscious if you’re at the gym lifting smaller weights—the fact that you’re at the gym at all is what really matters. Plus, if you have the right workout plan in place, lifting lighter weights will actually help you grow. So the next time you’re dragging your feet to the gym, think to yourself, "What would Superman do?"