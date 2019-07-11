Here’s What the First 24 Hours of a Spartan Death Race Look Like

The Spartan Death Race is considered one of the toughest races in the world, meant to push participants to their physical, mental, and emotional breaking points. This year’s race, which started on July 9 in Pittsfield, VT, promises to be one of the most challenging iterations yet, with more than three days straight of running, hiking, crawling, and more burpees than a person should do in a lifetime. Seventy-two individuals signed up, including our own executive editor, Zack Zeigler, but how many will last through the three-day event is anyone’s guess.

Here are just some of the sights from the race’s first 24 hours.