Illia ‘Golem’ Yefimchyk, a Belarusian bodybuilder who was first inspired to lift weights by the physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, has sadly passed away at the age of 36.

“Close sources confirm the death of Illia Golem, the 340 LBS beast” announced the @whoisthebestbb Instagram account on September 10, 2024. Yefimchyk had earned the title of “World’s most monstrous bodybuilder,” due to his incredible size and towering height, standing 6 feet tall, and with a huge online following, boasted 25-inch biceps and claimed personal lifts of 600-pound bench press, 700-pound deadlifts, and 700-pound squats.

While Yefimchyk never competed on the bodybuilding stage professionally, he was followed by a number of athletes from across the sporting world. He shot to further fame by working with 5% Nutrition and starred in popular training videos for the supplement brand. Yefimchyk talked of eating seven massive meals each day, clocking in at a staggering 16,000+ calories and including 108 pieces of sushi and 2.5 kilograms of steak.

For his fans, Illia Yefimchyk was an inspirational man pursuing his art, and dedicating his life to pushing the boundaries of human capability. The cause of death was not revealed at the time of writing but he joins an alarming list of bodybuilders who have recently died too soon including Brazil’s Antonion Souza (26) and classic physique bodybuilder Neil Currey (34).

Golem, who was also known as “The Mutant” became an iconic figure with his immense size and tattoos. He earned the nickname “Golem” because the mythical creature is seen as a symbol of strength and resilience. The drive to become one of the biggest figures in bodybuilding was brought about by an ambition to command attention wherever he went. It was a dream that he undoubtedly fulfilled.